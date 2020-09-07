Home >News >India >Kangana Ranaut given Y-plus category security by Centre. Here is what it means
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. (ANI)
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. (ANI)

Kangana Ranaut given Y-plus category security by Centre. Here is what it means

1 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2020, 01:18 PM IST Edited By Staff Writer

The home ministry has decided to accord Ranaut Y-plus category security through one of the paramilitary personnel, a home ministry official said

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been given Y-plus category security by central security agencies, officials said on Monday.

The decision has been taken in view of a renewed threat to the actor after she spoke about drug use among a section in the film industry following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The home ministry has decided to accord Ranaut Y-plus category security through one of the paramilitary personnel, a home ministry official said.

Individuals are given such security on the basis of threat assessment done by central security agencies and is subject to periodic review. High-risk individuals are provided with security by the police and local government.

Depending on the threat perception to the person, the category is divided into four tiers -- Z plus, Z. Y and X

Here is what Z+, Z, Y and X categories of security mean:

Z plus (highest level) - 55 personnel

Z - 22 personnel

The Y-plus category central cover entails deployment of about 10 armed commandos with the protectee, the official said.

X- 2 personnel


Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
When asked to comment on Jaysing’s statement, Ranaut had voted strongly in favour of death penalty (HT)

Kangana Ranaut creates stir with comment on Nirbhaya case

2 min read . 23 Jan 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout