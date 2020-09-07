Kangana Ranaut given Y-plus category security by Centre. Here is what it means

Kangana Ranaut given Y-plus category security by Centre. Here is what it means1 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2020, 01:18 PM IST
The home ministry has decided to accord Ranaut Y-plus category security through one of the paramilitary personnel, a home ministry official said
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been given Y-plus category security by central security agencies, officials said on Monday.
The decision has been taken in view of a renewed threat to the actor after she spoke about drug use among a section in the film industry following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
The home ministry has decided to accord Ranaut Y-plus category security through one of the paramilitary personnel, a home ministry official said.
Individuals are given such security on the basis of threat assessment done by central security agencies and is subject to periodic review. High-risk individuals are provided with security by the police and local government.
Depending on the threat perception to the person, the category is divided into four tiers -- Z plus, Z. Y and X
Here is what Z+, Z, Y and X categories of security mean:
Z plus (highest level) - 55 personnel
Z - 22 personnel
The Y-plus category central cover entails deployment of about 10 armed commandos with the protectee, the official said.
X- 2 personnel
