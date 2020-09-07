Kangana Ranaut given Y-plus category security by Centre. Here is what it means

Kangana Ranaut given Y-plus category security by Centre. Here is what it means1 min read . 01:18 PM IST
The home ministry has decided to accord Ranaut Y-plus category security through one of the paramilitary personnel, a home ministry official said
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been given Y-plus category security by central security agencies, officials said on Monday.
The decision has been taken in view of a renewed threat to the actor after she spoke about drug use among a section in the film industry following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Individuals are given such security on the basis of threat assessment done by central security agencies and is subject to periodic review. High-risk individuals are provided with security by the police and local government.
Depending on the threat perception to the person, the category is divided into four tiers -- Z plus, Z. Y and X
Here is what Z+, Z, Y and X categories of security mean:
Z plus (highest level) - 55 personnel
Z - 22 personnel
The Y-plus category central cover entails deployment of about 10 armed commandos with the protectee, the official said.
X- 2 personnel
