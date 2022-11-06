Kangana Ranaut has a suggestion for Elon Musk, 'Give blue tick in India to...'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Sunday, extended her support to the new Twitter owner, Elon Musk's decision to charge $8 a month to get verified accounts.
On Sunday, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut expressed her support for Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, and his decision to charge $8 per month for verified accounts.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On Sunday, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut expressed her support for Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, and his decision to charge $8 per month for verified accounts.
She referred to the social media platform as the "best," describing it as intellectually and ideologically motivated, and she stated that anyone with an aadhar card "must get" a verified blue tick.
She referred to the social media platform as the "best," describing it as intellectually and ideologically motivated, and she stated that anyone with an aadhar card "must get" a verified blue tick.
"I could never understand the idea of verification that some selected few get, as if others don't have an authentic existence, for example, I will get verified but if my father wants a blue tick then three to four clowns will dismiss his very identity as if he is living some illegal life...everyone who has an adhaar card must get varied simple as that," Kangana wrote on her Instagram stories.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I could never understand the idea of verification that some selected few get, as if others don't have an authentic existence, for example, I will get verified but if my father wants a blue tick then three to four clowns will dismiss his very identity as if he is living some illegal life...everyone who has an adhaar card must get varied simple as that," Kangana wrote on her Instagram stories.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
The Dhaakad actor's remarks came following Elon Musk's controversial takeover of Twitter.
The Dhaakad actor's remarks came following Elon Musk's controversial takeover of Twitter.
Lately, Ranaut's Instagram stories have been cascading her fan's requests to retrieve the actor's suspended account.
Lately, Ranaut's Instagram stories have been cascading her fan's requests to retrieve the actor's suspended account.
In May 2021, Kangana's Twitter account was 'permanently suspended for repeated violation of Twitter rules. The suspension came after the actress had made an incendiary post, claiming that the victory of the Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress in the Assembly election of West Bengal had led to violence.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In May 2021, Kangana's Twitter account was 'permanently suspended for repeated violation of Twitter rules. The suspension came after the actress had made an incendiary post, claiming that the victory of the Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress in the Assembly election of West Bengal had led to violence.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Also paying a certain amount to maintain a Twitter account will only help it build its integrity, there are no free lunches in this world, have you ever thought all these platforms that you access freely how do they sustain themselves? They don't just sell data, they make you a part of them, influence you and then sell you (your voice, consciousness) every single minute of the day, and that's why there is no free will in such platforms, so it's not a bad idea to try to build a self-sustaining SM platform...it is easy to arm-twist a bankrupt company even if it intends to hold a high-value system sooner or later it will have a price tag," she added.
"Also paying a certain amount to maintain a Twitter account will only help it build its integrity, there are no free lunches in this world, have you ever thought all these platforms that you access freely how do they sustain themselves? They don't just sell data, they make you a part of them, influence you and then sell you (your voice, consciousness) every single minute of the day, and that's why there is no free will in such platforms, so it's not a bad idea to try to build a self-sustaining SM platform...it is easy to arm-twist a bankrupt company even if it intends to hold a high-value system sooner or later it will have a price tag," she added.