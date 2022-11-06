Kangana Ranaut has a suggestion for Elon Musk, 'Give blue tick in India to...'

"Also paying a certain amount to maintain a Twitter account will only help it build its integrity, there are no free lunches in this world, have you ever thought all these platforms that you access freely how do they sustain themselves? They don't just sell data, they make you a part of them, influence you and then sell you (your voice, consciousness) every single minute of the day, and that's why there is no free will in such platforms, so it's not a bad idea to try to build a self-sustaining SM platform...it is easy to arm-twist a bankrupt company even if it intends to hold a high-value system sooner or later it will have a price tag," she added.