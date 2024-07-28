Kangana Ranaut lambasts at Olympics 2024 Opening ceremony performances: ‘Why can’t sex stay in our bedrooms?’

Kangana Ranaut has expressed her anger over the controversial performances at the Olympics 2024 opening ceremony on Friday

Published28 Jul 2024, 01:04 PM IST
Bollywood actress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut.

Bollywood actor turned politician Kangana Ranaut, on Sunday, expressed her anger at the controversial performances at the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony. In a series of stories shared on her Instagram account, the BJP parliamentarian questioned why a prestigious international multi-sports event like the Olympics needs to be “related to any sexuality”.

Accusing the “leftists of totally hijacking the Olympics 2024”, Kangana Ranaut expressed her anger over the Paris Olympics 2024 performances, which were at the centre of controversy for their depiction of Jesus Christ and associated famous artworks like ‘The Last Supper’.

Kangana Ranaut shared a screenshot of French singer Philippe Katerine's performance at the Olympics ceremony, in which he adorned the semi-naked look of a blue man. While sharing the photo on her Instagram story, Ranaut wrote,"Naked body painted Christ at the Olympics opening in Paris," with an emoji.

In another Instagram story, Kangana Ranaut questioned the French government and wrote, “This is how France welcomed the world for 2024 Olympics .... And what is the message of such acts ?? Welcome go the world of Satan?? Is this what they want to show??”

Kanagana Ranaut also highlighted the participation of a children in the performance by the drag queen on 'The Last Supper'

Philippe Katerine, a popular French singer and actor, performed “Nu” (Naked) as a part of a depiction of Dionysys, which is the Greek god of wine and festivity, reported AP. In the performance, Katerine appeared lounging on a rug, painted in blue fromhead to two.

Everything was about being homosexual at Paris Olympics, says Kangana

In another couple of stories, Kangana Ranaut called out the Paris Olympics opening ceremony to be completely focused towards homosexuality. While maintaining her neutral stance on homosexuality, Kangana Ranaut questioned why the participation of all nations in a sports event was “taken over by sex” and asked why it has to be a “national identity”.

“At Olympics opening everything was about being homosexual, I am not against homosexuality but this is beyond me how Olympics is related to any sexuality?? Why games, sports participation of all nations to claim human excellence being taken over by sex?? Why can't sex stay in our bedrooms?? Why it has to be a national identity? This is bizarre,” wrote Kangana Ranaut in her story.

First Published:28 Jul 2024, 01:04 PM IST
