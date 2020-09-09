Home >News >India >Kangana Ranaut lands in Mumbai amid protest by Shiv Sena workers at airport
Members of Bhartiya Kamgar Sena gathered outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport as actor KanganaRanaut arrived in Mumbai. (ANI)
Members of Bhartiya Kamgar Sena gathered outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport as actor KanganaRanaut arrived in Mumbai. (ANI)

Kangana Ranaut lands in Mumbai amid protest by Shiv Sena workers at airport

1 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2020, 03:44 PM IST PTI

  • Sena workers with black flags were seen outside the airport, shouting slogans against her
  • Kangana has courted a controversy with her recent comments about the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut landed here from her home state Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport over her remarks on Mumbai police.

Kangana, who flew from Chandigarh by a scheduled commercial flight, landed at Mumbai around 2.30 pm.

Sena workers with black flags were seen outside the airport, shouting slogans against her.

WATCH: Members of Bhartiya Kamgar Sena - workers' union affiliated to Shiv Sena, protested outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.


Workers of the RPI (A) and Karni Sena had also gathered in support of the actor. RPI (A) leader and Union minister Ramdas Athawale had declared that his party workers will protect Kangana while she is in Mumbai.

Kangana has courted a controversy with her recent comments about the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra. In response to a remark by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut where he asked her not to come back to the city after she claimed she felt unsafe in the city, Kangana had compared Mumbai with PoK.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
BMC officers demolish 'illegal alterations' at the Bandra bungalow of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, in Mumbai (PTI)

Bombay HC asks BMC to stop demolition work at Kangana Ranaut's property

2 min read . 02:18 PM IST
Shiv Sena party workers stage a protest against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over her comments on Mumbai (PTI)

Shiv Sena's Raut seeks apology from Kangana over her 'Mumbai-PoK' comment

1 min read . 06 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout