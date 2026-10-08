Kangana Ranaut moves Delhi HC over alleged misuse of personality rights, AI content

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued summons in a suit filed by actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, who has sought protection of her personality and publicity rights amid concerns over alleged fake news and AI-generated content linked to her.

Justice Vikas Mahajan, hearing the matter, also issued notice on Ranaut’s application seeking interim relief against the alleged unauthorised use of her name, image and persona.

Delhi HC examines online content cited by Ranaut During the hearing, the court examined several web links placed before it by Ranaut’s counsel. The material included an animated piece and a meme, which the court observed appeared to be satirical.

Ranaut’s counsel clarified that he was not pressing for removal of the content at this stage.

Advocate Saket Sikri, appearing for Ranaut, told the court that after an advance copy of the plaint was served, some defendants had already removed the allegedly offending material.

The court subsequently issued summons in the suit and notice on Ranaut’s application seeking an interim injunction.

Court asks Ranaut’s counsel to amend memo of parties The Delhi High Court also directed Ranaut’s counsel to file an amended memo of parties, noting that some defendants had been deleted from the proceedings.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on February 3, 2027.

Personality rights cases involving Bollywood celebrities The case comes against the backdrop of a series of proceedings before Indian courts, particularly the Delhi High Court, involving the personality and publicity rights of actors and other public figures.

The Delhi High Court has previously granted protection to actor Amitabh Bachchan against unauthorised use of his name, image, voice and other attributes of his personality.

In another significant ruling, the court protected Anil Kapoor’s personality rights, including his name, image, likeness, voice and distinctive expressions.

Similar reliefs have also been considered or granted in cases involving public figures including Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Arijit Singh and Sonu Nigam. These cases have contributed to growing judicial recognition of personality rights in matters involving unauthorised commercial exploitation and misuse of a celebrity’s identity.