Actor-turned-MP Kangana Ranaut reacted to Telugu star Allu Arjun's arrest in the Pushpa 2 premiere stampede case, which claimed one life. Kangana Ranaut emphasised that people's lives are precious and said everyone, whether a star or a common citizen, to take responsibility for their actions. Kangana Ranaut said it was a very “unfortunate” incident.

Speaking at an AajTak event, Kangana Ranaut said, “It is very unfortunate. I am a very big supporter of Allu Arjun ji. Having said that, you have to set an example. He has got the bail."

Kangana Ranaut stated that even high-profile individuals must be held accountable for their actions. “But just because we are high-profile people, that doesn't mean we shouldn't have any consequences. People's lives are very precious. Be it smoking ads or a crowded theatre, I think they (the Pushpa 2 team) were present at the event. Everybody should have accountability,” the actor said.

Allu Arjun was sent to 14-day judicial custody but given bail by the Telangana High Court almost immediately. The actor, however, had to spend a night in prison despite the bail as the authorities had not received a copy of the bail order until late last night. Allu Arjun was released on Saturday, December 14, morning from the jail.

After reaching home, Allu Arjun thanked his followers and others across the country for their love and support and said he is a law-abiding citizen and respects the law. “I’ll cooperate with them and I’ll do the needful. And very importantly, I would like to give my condolences once again to the family. It [ death of a woman] is very very unfortunate,” he told the media.

On his arrest, the 42-year-old actor said he believed in the law and respected it. “When the law is taking its course, I should not deal with the case, so I should not talk about it. From a legal standpoint, I would not like to talk about it,” Allu Arjun said.