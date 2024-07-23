Bollywood actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has recently criticised the massive trolling of US Presidential candidate Kamala Harris on social media

Bollywood actor turned-politician Kangana Ranaut recently criticised the social media trolling of US Vice President Kamala Harris, who will likely become the Democratic candidate for the upcoming US Presidential Elections 2024. Taking to Instagram, the Mandi parliamentarian expressed her disgust towards the level of trolling of the American politician on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kangana Ranaut recently came out in support of US Vice President Kamala Harris against social media trolling.

The meme shared by Kangana Ranaut portrayed Kamala Harris as a “call girl". While criticising the meme, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Americans think they are modern, but they are more regressive than Indians."

Later in the day, Kangana Ranaut also shared a photo from the parliament after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024 in the parliament. Kangana Ranaut shared a photo with fellow parliamentarians Bansuri Swaraj and Ravi Kishan and wrote “wholesome budget".

American politician Kamala Harris has become the centre of attraction for social media trolls after President Joe Biden's exit from the US Presidential Elections 2024 race. While announcing his exit, Biden endorsed Kamala Harris, the first Black, South Asian and woman vice president of the US. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since the announcement, social media has been fraught with trolls and memes targeting Kamala Harris. While some are light-hearted jokes, several other social media posts were made to spread sexist narratives about Harris.

The United States elections will be held on November 5. On Sunday US time, President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential election contest. According to Associated Press survey, Vice President Kamala Harris has secured the support of enough Democratic delegates to become her party’s nominee against Republican Donald Trump.

