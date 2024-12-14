Amid the recent controversial themes of drugs, alcohol, and violence in songs, actor and BJP parliamentarian Kangana Ranaut opened up saying it is not just the government’s responsibility but also that of the general public.

Speaking at the Agenda Aaj Tak, Kangana said that artistic expression is not dependent on anything.

“Artistic expression is not dependent on anything. Himachal folk music has so many such songs. In art, it’s the emotions that matter. To each their own. That being said, when it comes to habits like substance abuse, it is not just the government’s responsibility but also that of the general public," Aaj Tak quoted Kangana as saying.

The following debate was over lyrics promoting alcohol involved Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.

During his Dil-Luminati Tour in Hyderabad, the Punjabi singer was asked to refrain from performing songs that referenced alcohol.

To this, Dosanjh gladly pledge not to sing such tracks if alcohol shops were shut down nationwide.

The Punjabi singer then modified the lyrics of his popular tracks Lemonade and 5 Taara. He also replaced daaru (alcohol) and theka (liquor store) with “Coke" and “hotel".

In his Ahmedabad concert too, Dosanjh avoided performing any alcohol-themed songs. His next concerts are slated to take place at Chandigarh on December 14 and would conclude in Guwahati on December 29.

Dosanjh's Chandigarh concert: Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) has issued an advisory asking the singer to refrain from singing some of his hit songs, including 'Patiala Peg'.

“Avoid performing songs like ‘Patiala Peg’, ‘5 Tara’ and ‘Case’ even with twisted words in which alcohol, drugs and violence are promoted. These songs affect the children of impressionable age,” Hindustan Times quoted the child rights body said in the advisory.