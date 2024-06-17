Kangana Ranaut praises PM Modi after Italian PM Meloni shares ‘Melodi’ video, says ‘one of the most…’

Actor turned politician Kangana Ranaut recently praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi when Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared a video with PM Modi, captioned ‘Melodi’, on X. While sharing a screenshot of the video, the Mandi parliamentarian expressed her happiness with the strong camaraderie between the two leaders.

In her Instagram story, Kangana Ranaut explained why many women support PM Modi. “One of the most endearing qualities of Modi ji is that he makes women feel that he is rooting for them and wants them to rise,” the BJP leader wrote.

“No wonder that PM Meloni thinks that PM Modi is team Meloni,” Kangana Ranaut added in her Instagram story.

The term ‘Melodi’ grew popular after the social media platforms were flooded with memes on PM Modi and PM Meloni's friendship. Recently, PM Giorgia Meloni also used the term on social media platform X.

Italy PM on team ‘Melodi’ Few days ago, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni shared a video of her with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X. In the 5 seconds video, the two leaders can be seen waving at the camera and sharing laughter. In the video, PM Meloni greeted the viewers saying “Hello from the Melodi team.”

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni welcomed PM Modi and several leaders across the globe to her country during the recently concluded Group of Seven summit. The two leaders have a close public friendship, which was seen during the G20 summit in India last year and the COP28 climate talks in Dubai.

PM Modi reposted the Italian PM Melodi's video on X and praised ties between Rome and New Delhi. While attending the G7 Summit in Italy, PM Modi interacted with global leaders including UK PM Rishi Sunak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, etc.

PM Modi was in the resort of Borgo Egnazia on the sidelines of the G7 summit, which brings together Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.