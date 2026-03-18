Kangana Ranaut reacts to Sara Ali Khan temple entry row; 'Sab Sanatani hain,' says the BJP MP

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday weighed in on the controversy surrounding fellow actor Sara Ali Khan’s reported visit to the Himalayan shrines, asserting that there should be no hesitation in “stating the truth.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament's (BJP) remarks came after reports that the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee chairman had asked Sara Ali Khan to submit an affidavit before offering prayers at the temples.

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"Sab sanatani hain...Yahan jo bhi hain sanatani hain...Wo bhi sanatani hai, so why fear in writing down the truth," Ranaut told reporters outside Parliament on Wednesday.

BKTC chairman Hemant Dwivedi said on Tuesday that if film actress Sara Ali Khan submits an affidavit declaring her faith in Sanatan, she will be granted entry to the Badrinath and Kedarnath temple complexes.

“Those (non-Hindus) who have faith in Sanatan Dharma-and who provide a written declaration stating, 'I am a Sanatani; I believe in Hindutva'-are all welcome,” Dwivedi said, speaking at a press conference.

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On 11 March, a temple committee official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying that entry of non-Hindus into 47 temples, including the prominent shrines of Badrinath and Kedarnath, in Uttarakhand, will be prohibited from this year.

The decision was taken during a board meeting of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of its president, Hemant Dwivedi. The proposal received unanimous approval.

When Dwivedi was specifically asked about the actress, who has visited the shrine multiple times and even did a film "Kedarnath," he remarked, “If Sara Ali Khan affirms that she holds faith and devotion towards Sanatan, and subsequently submits an affidavit to that effect, she will be granted darshan.”

He further informed that the BKTC has already drafted a standardised format for this affidavit.

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Dwivedi said that this proposal has since been forwarded to the Uttarakhand government.

Sab sanatani hain...Yahan jo bhi hain sanatani hain...Wo bhi sanatani hai, so why fear in writing down the truth.

This year's Char Dham Yatra is set to begin on 19 April, coinciding with Akshaya Tritiya. The portals of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples will be opened on the same day, whereas those of Badrinath Dham will open on April 23, and those of Kedarnath Dham on 22 April.

(With agency inputs)