Kangana Ranaut 'regrets misunderstanding’ over farmers’ protest tweet, gets bail in defamation case

Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has been granted bail by a court in Bathinda, Punjab after she regretted some "misunderstanding" that arose following one of her social media posts.

The actor also said that every 'mata' (mother) is respectable to her.

The controversy stems from a social media post by the BJP MP from Mandi in which she misidentified an elderly woman farmer as Bilkis Bano, the Shaheen Bagh activist.

Outside the court, Ranaut, speaking to reporters, said it was a "general meme", a news report revealed.

“I feel very nice after coming to Bathinda today. As you can see, there’s a huge crowd here, my fans have gathered to meet me. Apart from this, I sent a message to Mataji’s (the farmer activist) husband for the misunderstanding. I could not have imagined, even in my dreams, this controversy," Ranaut also said, as per an India Today report.

Kangana earlier approach HC, SC A judicial magistrate had issued summons to the actor in February 2022 in connection to the case.

She had then approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking quashing of the complaint as well as the summons of the lower court.

When the high court junked her petition, she approached the Supreme Court, but the apex court declined to entertain her plea. After this, Ranaut withdraw the petition.

"There are specific allegations against the petitioner, who is a celebrity, that false and defamatory imputations by her in the retweet have dented the respondent's reputation and lowered her in her own estimation, as also in the eyes of others. Therefore, filing of the complaint to vindicate her rights cannot be termed mala fide," the high court had said in its order on August 1.

The Supreme Court also told the actor in September this year that it was not a simple tweet and that she had "added spice" to what was existing.

The actor had to appear in person in the court after the latter rejected her plea to appear via video conferencing.

"Never in my dreams could I imagine this, the way this controversy was created. Every 'mata', be she from Punjab or Himachal, is respectable to me," she also said, as per PTI.

She insisted that she did not add anything 'original' from her end in the controversial X post.

The complainant, Mahinder Kaur, is a 73-year-old farmer from Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Bathinda.

She said that Ranaut had made "false imputations and remarks" against her in the retweet by comparing her with a "dadi", who was part of the Shaheen Bagh protest.