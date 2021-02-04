Kangana Ranaut's posts taken down again, Twitter says rules violated

Twitter India on Thursday removed Some tweets of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, which said the posts were in violation of the platform's rules on hate speech.

Two tweets by the Queen actor have been deleted in the last two hours, both related to the farmer protests and the backlash on the world stage after tweets by international celebrities.

"We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options," Twitter said in a statement.

The actor has been criticising protesting farmers over their agitations against the Centre's three farm laws.

When tried to access the two tweets, a message appears, reading, "This Tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules."

In one of the tweets, the actor had talked about "eradication" of "cancer" from the country.

This is not the first time that Twitter has taken action against Ranaut. The actor's handle was last month briefly suspended after she posted a tweet in reference to the controversy surrounding Amazon Prime Video series "Tandav".

In the tweet, the actor had used the phrase "time to take their heads off", which was reported by many users as offensive.

The move comes after Kangana Ranaut attacked pop star Rihanna over her recent post on the farmer protests at the Singhu border in Delhi.The actor also went after actor Taapsee Pannu for her tweets but was criticised for her language.

Responding to the flurry of tweets from prominent celebrities from Bollywood and sports following Rihanna's tweet, Pannu on Thursday said, "If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others."

It was enough to tick off Ranaut who called Pannu "a sasta copy (cheap duplicate) and also dragged the actor's mother in the conversation.

Ranaut was the first to slam Rihanna for her post, calling her a "fool" and protesting farmers "terrorists".

She was also embroiled in a second Twitter spat with Diljit Dosanjh, who released a track appreciating Rihanna.

