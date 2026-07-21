Kangana Ranaut says MPs feared attack during CJP protest, praises Delhi Police as 'shield'

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday claimed that all parliamentarians were inside the Parliament premises when the CJP protest march was going on outside on Monday, adding that the MPs were scared that the 'mob' might attack them.

She also appreciated the Delhi police and said that they played the role of a shield.

"All parliamentarians were inside the Parliament. We all were scared, thinking that the mob might attack us. I appreciate Delhi Police for playing the role of a shield, not letting people get harmed," Ranaut said.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did Kangana Ranaut say about the CJP protest and MPs' reactions? ⌵ Kangana Ranaut claimed that all parliamentarians were inside the Parliament during the CJP protest due to fear of being attacked by the mob, and she praised the Delhi Police for protecting them. 2 Why did Kangana Ranaut criticize the Opposition during the protest? ⌵ Ranaut criticized the Opposition for trying to dictate government actions without first seeking a public mandate, emphasizing that it's the government chosen by the people that should make decisions. 3 How did the Delhi Police respond to the CJP protest on July 20? ⌵ The Delhi Police responded to the CJP protest by employing heavy security, using lathi charges and tear gas to disperse the crowd, leading to injuries among both police and protesters. 4 What demands did the Cockroach Janta Party put forward to the government? ⌵ The CJP demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, compensation for families affected by the NEET paper leak, and the unconditional release of activist Sonam Wangchuk. 5 Should students be concerned about the treatment they received during the protest? ⌵ Yes, students should be concerned as reports indicated excessive use of force by the police, resulting in injuries to several protesters, including serious allegations of brutality against young participants.

Earlier on Monday, Ranaut slammed the Opposition and the protestors by saying that those attempting to dictate the government should first seek public mandate.

"It is the right of the government chosen by the people to decide how to run the government. If you feel so strongly, you should stand for election yourself," she remarked.

"You cannot arm-twist the government into deciding who to sack and who to keep. This arm-twisting is not good," Ranaut also said.

Regarding Oppositions MPs raising slogans inside the House to demand discussions on the NEET controversy and the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, Ranaut said, "Our parliamentary session is for--so that we can discuss all issues in detail, and the government is held accountable for everything. That is its purpose, and we want the session to proceed and for them to raise their questions there, but if they create a ruckus and cause chaos there, as they are doing with this protest, then that is not right."

Thousands joined the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Chalo Sansad" march on Monday to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

As per Delhi Police, 118 police officials and 60 protesters were injured during the crackdown.

Nadda checks on injured students Union Minister JP Nadda visited the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) and Lady Hardinge hospitals in New Delhi on Tuesday to enquire about the condition of the protesters who were injured, PTI reported.

Hospital authorities briefed the minister on the condition of the students, saying that all of them were under medical supervision and receiving the necessary treatment.

Diljit Dosanjh urges authorities to hear students' demands Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has voiced support for students following the police action during the 20 July CJP protests.

He urged authorities to listen to the demands of the students and said that the voice of the people is the voice God. Diljit said the students deserve to be treated with dignity and that he has been labelled an "anti-national" several times and expects to face similar criticism again. He also said that after the farmers' protest, he had received backlash and fced legal issues that he could not discuss publicly.

Sharing a statement on social media, Diljit wrote, "Aj Jo hoyea Baut Maada Hoyea.. Students Naal Edan Treat Nhi Hona Chaida c.. Mai Authorities Nu Request Karda Ke Students Dian Demands Nu sunn Leya Javey.. Lokan Di Avaaz Rab Di Avaaz Hundi Aa.."