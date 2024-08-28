Kangana Ranaut says Rahul Gandhi ’should be tested for drugs’, makes BIG claims about Indira Gandhi

  • Kangana Ranaut makes BIG claims about Rahul and Indira Gandhi: ‘…grand Shakespearean tragedy’

Published28 Aug 2024, 06:57 PM IST
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut highlighted the whole Shiva picture controversy in the parliament, and said that all she could think about that Rahul Gandhi “should be tested for drugs,” reported India Today quoting Ranaut on Wednesday, August 28.

Ranaut, who is playing the role of Indira Gandhi in her next movie ‘Emergency’ said that the former Prime Minister of India's life was like a grand Shakespearean tragedy.

“My film is based on why and how it (Emergency) happened? It focusses on the repercussions and consequences of what happened. She (Indira) is the most loved and hated person as a leader. Her life is like a grand Shakespearean tragedy,” said Ranaut, talking about her upcoming film which faces criticism from Sikh organisations.

The film is based on the life of the former prime minister Indira Gandhi, and is written, directed and produced by the Bollywood actress, and is expected to be screening on the screens next month after multiple delays, said the report.

Ranaut even drew the films parallel to Christopher Nolan's creation Oppenheimer, and said that how one cannot decide between if the protagonist is “getting manipulated or is manipulative,” according to the report.

The publication also reported that the actress and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ranaut criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling the leader a "mess" and only “chasing a chair.”

 

“He is a mess. He is a mess in his speeches, (and) in his conduct,” talking about Rahul Gandhi, Ranaut told the news company in a interview.

“He has a very different path than Indira Gandhi. It seems that he doesn't have a decisive idea of who he is as a leader. He is only chasing a chair, and every time he is changing his path,” said the BJP MP, quoted the news report. Ranaut also said that she does not see any "cohesive idea" in the former Congress President's leadership, she said.

 

First Published:28 Aug 2024, 06:57 PM IST
