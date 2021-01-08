OPEN APP
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut arrives at a police station summoned in connection with a sedition case in Mumbai. (AFP)
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut arrives at a police station summoned in connection with a sedition case in Mumbai. (AFP)

Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel appear before Mumbai Police in sedition case

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2021, 03:34 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Bombay High Court, which has granted them interim protection from arrest, had asked Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel to appear before the Mumbai cops today

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have reached the Bandra police station in Mumbai on Friday to record her statement in a case related to sedition and other charges that have been filed against them.

The Bombay High Court, which has granted them interim protection from arrest, had asked Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel to appear before the Mumbai cops today.

Ranaut, who has been provided Y-plus category security of CRPF personnel, arrived at the police station in suburban Mumbai around 1 pm along with her advocate amid heavy media presence.

Earlier today, Ranaut had posted a video on Twitter, saying is being unfairly targetted for daring to speak her mind. "Why am I being mentally, emotionally and now physically tortured? I need answers from this nation... I stood for you it's time you stand for me... Jai Hind," Ranaut tweeted.

The Mumbai Police had sent notices three times asking them to appear for recording their statements in the case.

The Bandra police had registered an FIR against Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks in October, an official said.

The FIR was registered following orders from a magistrates court in Bandra.

The court had directed the police to carry out an inquiry against Ranaut and her sister after a complaint was lodged against them for allegedly trying to create hatred and communal tension through their social media posts.

Munawwar Ali Sayyad, a casting director, and fitness trainer had filed the complaint referring to tweets and other statements of Ranaut and her sister.

They were booked under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention).

With agency inputs

