Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been summoned by the Mumbai Police in the sedition case filed against them.

Both Kangana Ranaut and her sister have been asked to appear before the investigating officer on 26 and 27 October.

An FIR has been registered against them at Mumbai's Bandra Police Station, under various sections including 124A (Sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR was filed on the orders of a local court in Mumbai for allegedly promoting enmity between different communities and other charges.

The Mumbai court had earlier issued an order on a complaint, filed by one Sahil Ahsrafali Sayyed, alleging that the sisters through their comment on social media tried to create division between Hindus and Muslims and spread the communal hatred among the communities.

Reportedly, Metropolitan Magistrate Jaydeo Y Ghule observed that on prima facie perusal of the complaint and submissions the court has found that a cognizable offence has been committed by the accused.

"The proceedings be sent towards the concerned police station under Section 156 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for necessary action and investigation," the Mumbai local court said in its order issued on 16 October.

During the hearing, the complainant had submitted that the 'Queen' actress continuously defamed Bollywood film industry for the last couple of months as a hub of nepotism, favouritism, through her tweets from her official Twitter and TV interviews.

"She is creating divisions between Hindu and Muslim artists. She has tweeted very objectionable comments, which has not only hurt his religious sentiment but also the feeling of many film colleagues," the complainant had submitted.

The complaint had alleged that Kangana's sister had also made an objectionable tweet to spread communal hatred among Hindu and Muslim communities. It said that the Bandra police station did not take cognizance of the offence, after which the complainant moved the court.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via