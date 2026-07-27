Kangana Ranaut slams Gen Z CJP protestors for ‘puke inducing, crass’ language — ‘Ewwww’

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut slammed the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protestors and accused the outfit of promoting “puke-inducing, crass” language in viral Gen Z reels throughout the anti-NEET paper leak protests.

“Never in my life I have seen so much ugliness in one place,” Ranaut said in her Instagram story. “These reels from GenZ protests are puke-inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using, never in my life. I have seen everything in each and every frame. So jarring and so crass all at ones.”

The BJP MP targeted the generation and said, “ewwww, who is birthing and raising them?”

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did Kangana Ranaut say about the language used by Gen Z protestors? ⌵ Kangana Ranaut criticized Gen Z protestors for their 'puke-inducing, crass' language, stating that she had never seen such 'ugliness' and accused them of subjecting the world to their 'filth and garbage'. 2 Why did Kangana Ranaut criticize the Cockroach Janta Party protestors? ⌵ Ranaut criticized the Cockroach Janta Party protestors for their offensive language and behavior during the anti-NEET protests, expressing concern about the cultural implications of their actions. 3 How did the CJP protests influence political actions in India? ⌵ The CJP protests led to significant political repercussions, culminating in the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, which highlighted the growing political influence of youth movements in India. 4 What was the main demand of the CJP protestors? ⌵ The main demand of the CJP protestors was for government accountability regarding alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and reforms in the education system. 5 Should the language and behavior of protestors be criticized in political movements? ⌵ Criticism of protestors' language and behavior, as raised by Ranaut, raises important questions about civility in political discourse and the impact of such expressions on public perception and engagement.

She noted that India is a place of diversely beautiful people, draped in elegance and rooted in cultural sophistication.

However, Ranaut tore into the “cockroaches” and said, “You call yourself cockroaches and look/behave like them as well. There is no paradox or juxtaposition there.”

Also Read | Kangana says MPs feared attack during CJP protest, praises Delhi Police

“Just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness,” she said.

The MP also claimed that she is “scarred” from these Reels, and needed “some healing, digital detox”.

View full Image View full Image Kangana Ranaut IG story

Kangana Ranaut's remarks came after several viral videos showed Gen Z protestors using abusive slogans, placards and foul language during the anti-NEET protest.

“They won't let Parliament function”: Kangana about Opposition Kangana Ranaut also criticised Opposition parties over the disruption in Parliament during the introduction of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Talking to ANI outside Parliament, she said, “I think they (the opposition) have made up their minds that until they get the chair, they won't let Parliament function, no matter how crucial the issues.”

She claimed that Opposition MPs opposed the Bill's introduction and accused them of obstructing governance for failing to secure power. “Today, when the bill for education reform came up, the Opposition MPs raised their hands to reject it; the entire country should see that when that bill came, they opposed it, saying this bill shouldn't come.”

The BJP MP said, “This is their intention: that no work should happen in the country because they did not get the mandate.”

Pradhan gets a festive welcome to Parliament BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan, who resigned as Union education minister following students' protests over NEET row, was welcomed by some BJP leaders in the Parliament complex on Monday with a traditional cap and stole amid slogans like 'Pradhan Zindabad'.

However, the Opposition MPs shouted slogans like 'Chor Chor, Paper Chor' and hit out at the ruling dispensation for felicitating Pradhan.