Kangana Ranaut slams Rahul Gandhi after SC raps Congress leader over remarks on Indian Army: 'Always speaks against...'

Kangana Ranaut hit back at Rahul Gandhi on Monday after the Supreme Court rapped the Congress leader over his remarks on the Indian Army, alleging that he “always speaks against India, be it on economy or Defence forces”.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court granted an interim stay on defamation proceedings against Rahul Gandhi over his comments during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2022, where he stated that the Indian Army was “thrashed” by the Chinese Army at the border in Arunachal Pradesh on 16 December 2022.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's comments, Kangana Ranaut said the Congress leader “speaks in support of enemy nations. He has an anti-India mindset. So, this is a welcome move by the Supreme Court, they pull him up. In the time to come, others should be mindful that they do not hurt the honour, integrity, and morale of India.”

What did Rahul Gandhi say? In December 2022, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the Chinese Army had “captured 2,000 sq km of Indian territory,” “killed 20 Indian soldiers,” and “thrashed our (Indian) jawans in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Following the Congress leader's comments, former Border Roads Organisation (BRO) director Uday Shankar Srivastava filed a complaint in a local court.

On Monday, the Supreme Court stayed the defamation proceedings against the Congress leader, and also made certain observations during the hearing.

Supreme Court stays defamation proceedings against Rahul Gandhi On 29 May, the Allahabad High Court had refused to quash the defamation complaint and summoning order, which Gandhi claimed were driven by malice and filed with dishonest intent.

While staying the proceedings, the Supreme Court made observations about Gandhi's remarks, saying, “If you were a true Indian, you would not say all this.”

“How do you get to know that 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory were occupied by the Chinese? Were you there? Do you have any credible material? Why do you make these statements without any...If you were a true Indian, you would not say all this,” Justice Datta also said during the hearing.