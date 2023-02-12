Kangana Ranaut slams Tanmay Bhat for child porn tweet. Read here
Bhat faced serious accusations during the #MeToo movement, and Ranaut accused him of promoting child pornography in his old tweets
Kangana Ranaut, controversial Bollywood actress, recently took to Twitter to criticize comedian Tanmay Bhat and a banking and financial services company for choosing Bhat as the face of a digital campaign. Bhat faced serious accusations during the #MeToo movement, and Ranaut accused him of promoting child pornography in his old tweets.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×