Kangana Ranaut, controversial Bollywood actress, recently took to Twitter to criticize comedian Tanmay Bhat and a banking and financial services company for choosing Bhat as the face of a digital campaign. Bhat faced serious accusations during the #MeToo movement, and Ranaut accused him of promoting child pornography in his old tweets.

Taking the note of it, the actress tweeted, Problem with most right wing ideologists is that they perceive leftists choices as their mistakes, please understand Tanmay has been chosen as a brand match for precisely what you are objecting to, child porn is a huge industry, what democrats doing in USA leftists all across.

She added further, Entire world’s leftists will reflect that, most brands have made it evident what they stand for, latest Balenciaga child porn campaign and shocking rise in child mastectomy in the USA is every right winger’s hell, question is not what they doing, the question is what are we doing?

Ranaut praises Elon Musk

Moreover, Ranaut mentioned that child pornography was one of the primary reasons why Elon Musk took over Twitter. She added that more right-wingers need to make things happen even at the cost of their own personal and financial good or profit.

She said, Child porn was one of the primary reasons why Elon Musk took over twitter, this is how right wingers need to make things happen even at the cost of their own personal/financial good/profit, we need strategies/actions, if system don’t support we need to make it happen individually.

This is not the first time Ranaut has made headlines for her controversial tweets. In the past, she has targeted A-lister Bollywood stars such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Shah Rukh Khan. She has also been involved in a heated war of words with style icon Uorfi Javed.

Ranaut's tweets have sparked a debate on social media, with many criticizing her for spreading hate and creating controversy. Others have defended her, saying that she has a right to express her opinions and that people should not be quick to judge her. However, it is important to note that promoting child pornography is illegal and has severe consequences. It is crucial for everyone to be aware of the harmful effects of child pornography and to take action to prevent it.