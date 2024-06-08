Kangana Ranaut slap row: ‘CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur came out of frisking booth, slapped her,’ says FIR

The CISF female constable accused of slapping BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport has not yet been taken into custody.

Although an FIR has been filed against the constable under IPC sections 321 and 341, no arrests have been made at this time. “An FIR has been lodged with the IPC section 321 and 341 case by Mohali Airport police, not arrested till now. It's bailable offence,” ANI reported citing officials.

On June 6, at approximately 3:30 pm, Kangana Ranaut was preparing to board a flight to Delhi to participate in a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which concluded on Friday. During this time, Ranaut was reportedly slapped by a CISF constable.

As reported by News18, Ranaut was accompanied by four personnel, comprising a CISF inspector, two female police staffers, and airline staff from Vistara.

The FIR said, “It is submitted that on 6 June Miss Kangana Ranaut (Film actress and newly elected MP From Mandi Himachal Pradesh) was travelling from Chandigarh to Delhi by Vistara Flight No UK-707(STD-1545hrs). At about 1526 hrs, she cleared PESC (pre-embarkation security check) formalities duly assisted by CISF SHA Inspector (Surendra Kumar Sharma, lnspector/Executive), CISF Lady officer (Constable Suneet Kumar), local police lady officer (lady Constable Veerpal Kaur) and airlines staff.”

“After completion of PESC (pre-embarkation security check), she was proceeding towards boarding gate at about 1528 hrs and in the meantime, CISF Lady Constable Kulwinder Kaur who was also deployed in the Domestic SHA (adjacent ladies frisking booth) came out from her frisking booth and slapped Miss Kangana Ranaut. Immediately, lady Constable Kulwinder Kaur was pushed by Lady Constable Veerpal Kaur towards frisking booth. Later, Kangana Ranaut left PESC point and proceeded for her scheduled flight. In this regard, it is requested to lodge an FIR against CISF lady Constable/GO’ Kulwinder Kaur for her misbehaviour with Miss Kangana Ranaut,” Surendra Kumar Sharma said in his complaint, based on which the FIR has been filed.

The Central Industrial Security Force on Thursday suspended the lady constable.

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media account on the day of the incident and asked how growing “extremism” and “terrorism” could be ended in Punjab.

"I am safe. I am perfectly fine. The incident took place during the security check. After I was done with the security check, a woman constable of the CISF waited for me to pass through the cabin. Later, she came from the side, hit me in the face and started abusing me", Ranaut said in a post on X.

“When I asked her why she did this, she told me that she (CISF official) had supported the farmers' protest. My (Kangana) question is how we end growing extremism and terrorism in Punjab”, the BJP leader added.

Meanwhile, the CISF constable said that her mother was among the farmers holding a sit-in protest against the farm laws, which now have been repealed.

"She stated that the farmers are sitting there for ₹100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement..." she said. The 15-month-long farmers' protest was held against the farm laws (now repealed).