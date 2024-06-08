Kangana Ranaut slap row: FIR against CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, Vishal Dadlani comes in favour of the CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, assuring her job if she is removed from service

An FIR has been registered against the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) lady constable Kulwinder Kaur for allegedly slapping Bollywood actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport. Meanwhile, the Bollywood industry seems divided on the incident, with actors like Anupam Kher speaking in favour of the BJP leader. Bollywood singer Vishal Dadlani supported the suspended CISF constable from Punjab and assured of providing job support to Kulwinder Kaur if she is removed from her service. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his latest Instagram story, Vishal Dadlani sympathised with the CISF constable who claimed that her mother sat in the farmers' protest for days. He also assured CISF constable, Kulwinder Kaur, to provide her is she is removed from her services. Dadlani also made it clear that he never supports violence of any kind.

Latest updates on Kangana Ranaut slap controversy After an enquiry was initiated against the CISF lady constable, several Bollywood celebrities, politicians, and farmers' leaders came out in support of the CISF constable and even in support of the Mandi MP, Kangana Ranaut. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Farmer leaders seek fair probe into Kangana Ranaut slapping case Days after CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur allegedly slapped Kangana Ranaut and was suspended for her actions, farmer leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal met with the Punjab director general of police and sought fair probe into the matter.

"We also believe that nothing happened there. It was just related to a security check and it should not have turned into a Hindu-Sikh thing," said Dallewal "Secondly, we demanded we should be allowed to meet the girl and her family as well and that a free and fair investigation should be done. DGP has assured us that free and fair investigation should be done," he added.

FIR lodged against CISF's Kulwinder Kaur After Kulwinder Kaur was suspended on Thusday because of allegedly slapping Kangana Ranaut, an FIR has been registered against her. However, she has not been arrested yet, ANI reported citing police officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An FIR, however, has been lodged against the constable under IPC sections 321 and 341, but no arrest has been made. "An FIR has been lodged with the IPC section 321 and 341 case by Mohali Airport police, not arrested till now. It's bailable offence," ANI quoted police.

SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal criticises Ranaut SAD MP has criticised Kangana Ranaut for her behaviour and said that when one says stupid things and makes useless comments, there is always a reaction. She also urged the BJP-winning candidate from MP to understand her responsibility as a leader. She also criticised Kanagana Ranaut's statement after the incident.

"Instead of looking at your mistake, you are calling them terrorists...Your party's policy is to spread poison... Instead of spreading poison, if you spread sweetness, you won't have to face such a situation," she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bollywood celebrities on Kangana Ranaut slap controversy After the incident came in limelight, Raveena Tandon, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, singer Mika Singh, actor Shekhar Suman came in favour of Kangana Ranaut and demanded strict action against in the matter.

Kangana Ranaut reaction after incident Reacting to the incident on social media, Kangana Ranaut wrote on X, "I am safe. I am perfectly fine. The incident took place during the security check. After I was done with the security check, a woman constable of the CISF waited for me to pass through the cabin. Later, she came from the side, hit me in the face and started abusing me", Ranaut said in a post on 'X'.

"When I asked her why she did this, she told me that she (CISF official) had supported the farmers' protest. My (Kangana) question is how we end growing extremism and terrorism in Punjab", the BJP leader added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About Kanagana Ranaut slap controversy In several viral videos of the incident, the CISF lady constable can be seen saying that the Bollywood actor demeaned the farmers protesting against Modi government's laws.

"Kangana stated that the farmers are sitting there for ₹100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement..." she said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!