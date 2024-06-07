Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood actress and Himachal Pradesh's newly elected MP, lashed out at the film industry for not reacting on the slap incident that took place on Thursday at Chandigarh airport.

Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood actress and Himachal Pradesh's newly elected MP from Mandi constituency, lashed out at the film industry for not reacting to the slap incident that took place on Thursday at Chandigarh airport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A day after Kulwinder Kaur, the woman CISF constable posted at the Chandigarh Airport, allegedly slapped the actor-turned-politician, Kangana Ranaut poured in criticism over Bollywood's silence on the incident.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut's ‘slap’ incident brings back focus on BJP MP-elect's post on 2020 farmers' protest |All you need to know The “Queen" actress has now-deleted the Instagram story that she posted on Friday, June 7, raising a call over Bollywood's stoic silence on the matter, calling them “All Eyes on Rafah Gang". The post stated, “Dear film industry you all are either celebrating or are totally mum on the airport attack on me remember if tomorrow if you walking disarmingly on some street of your country or anywhere else in the world and some Israeli / Palestinian hits you or your children just because you tried to bring eyes to Rafah or stood up for Israeli hostage…," reported India Today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She added, "Then you will see I will be fighting for your rights of free speech, if someday you wonder why I am where I am remember you are not me (sic)."

Also read: Kangana Ranaut slap row: ‘Some give votes, some give slaps,' says Sanjay Raut after CISF constable hits Mandi MP Another Instagram story of Mandi MP read, "This can happen to you or your children as well. When you celebrate a terror attack on someone be ready for the day it comes back to you as well."

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee from ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ TV show stood in support of Kangana Ranaut. Condemning the assault, she said, “Such actions represent a severe breach of public trust and security protocols." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Kangana Ranaut slap incident: Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, sister Rangoli react, 'Isn't just about one individual, but She noted, “Supporting the actions of this CISF officer means justifying a crime and spreading unnecessary hatred. It is crucial to remember that endorsing such behaviour sets a dangerous precedent, potentially allowing others to take personal revenge under the guise of authority. We must collectively condemn this act and ensure that those in positions of power are held accountable."

A video surfaced after the incident, in which the accused, Kulwinder Kaur, could be heard raising strong objections to Kangana's provocatory and controversial remarks made during the 2020 farmers' protest. She alleged that Mandi MP has said that farmers protested in Delhi because they were paid ₹100 or ₹200. This remark angered Kulwinder Kaur as her mother was also one of the agitators.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!