CISF woman constable Kulwinder Kaur who slapped Bollywood-actress-turned Member of Parliament (MP) Kangana Ranaut, has been arrested after she was suspended from the job.

Kulwinder Kaur, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) woman constable, who slapped Bollywood-actress-turned Member of Parliament (MP) Kangana Ranaut over her old remarks against farmers' protest, has reportedly been arrested. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Thursday, June 6, when the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi was undergoing security check at Chandigarh airport before heading to Delhi, she was slapped by Kaur.

After the incident, an FIR was filed against the constable, and she was suspended from the job. The investigation in the matter is under way.

Reacting to the incident after arriving in the national capital, the actress claimed that the constable hit her in the face and also abused her.

"Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab," said Kangana in a post on X along with a video message. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kaur, who belongs to a farmer's family, said that her mother was also among the protesting farmers.

"Kangana made a statement that farmers were protesting in Delhi because they were paid ₹100 or ₹200," she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani said that he does not support the violence, but he will ensure that the CISF constable has a job if any action is taken.

“I do not ever support violence, but I absolutely understand the need of this @official_cisf personnel's anger. If any action is taken against her by the CISF, I will ensure that she has a job waiting for her should she choose to accept it. Jai Hind. Jai Jawaan. Jai Kisaan," said Dadlani in a Instagram story.

About Kulwinder Kaur Kaur has been with the aviation security group of the CISF at the Chandigarh airport since 2021. She joined the CISF in 2009, reported PTI.

Reports said that Kaur's husband is also posted at the same airport, and she has had no vigilance inquiry against her in the force till now.

Farmer outfits back Kaur Meanwhile, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) stated that they stand in support of Kulwinder Kaur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On June 9 in Mohali, an "Insaaf march" to Mohali the senior superintendent of police's office will be taken out “to demand that no injustice be done in this case with the constable", reported PTI quoting Samyukta Kisan Morcha's Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!