Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Actor-turned-MP’s ’ok with rape or murder’ counter to those justifying slap

Slamming those justifying a slap to her by the CISF constable, Kangana Ranaut on Saturday said that every rapist, murderer or thief always has a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime.

Written By Pratik Prashant Mukane
Updated04:43 PM IST
Newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut arrives at the Parliament Annexe building, in New Delhi.
Newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut arrives at the Parliament Annexe building, in New Delhi.(ANI)

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Bollywood actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut on Saturday slammed those who are justifying a slap to her by the CISF constable at Chandigarh airport.

After her ‘shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab’ remark following the incident, the actor has now said that every rapist, murderer or thief always has a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime.

On Thursday, June 6, the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh was slapped by the CISF constable Kulwindar Kaur at the Chandigarh airport over her old remarks on farmers.

Kangana's reaction comes after music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani said that constable Kaur has a job waiting if any action is taken against her.

"Every rapist, murderer or thief always have a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime. No crime ever happens without a reason, yet they are convicted and sentenced to jail," said Kangana in a post on X.

'Ok with rape or murder' counter

Stating that if you are aligned with the criminals' strong emotional impulse to commit a crime violating all the laws of the land, Kangana said, "Remember if you are ok with breaking in to someone’s intimate zone, without their permission touching their bodies and assaulting them then deep down you are, ok with rape or murder also because that’s also just penetration or stab only what big deal you must look deeper in to your psychological criminal tendencies.

Kangana's suggestion

The Mandi MP also suggested taking up yoga and meditation or else life would become a bitter and burdensome experience.

"Don’t carry so much grudge, hate and jealousy please, free yourself," she added.

What angered Kulwinder Kaur?

Kulwinder Kaur, who belongs to a farmer's family, said that her mother was also among the protesting farmers. “Kangana made a statement that farmers were protesting in Delhi because they were paid 100 or 200.”

Kaur joined the CISF in 2009. Kaur's husband is also posted at Chandigarh airport.

