Kangana Ranaut slapgate: First reaction of CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur’s brother, says ’my sister must have...’

Sher Singh Mahival, the brother of Kulwinder Kaur, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) woman constable who slapped actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, has reacted to the incident.

Mahival, who is also a farmer leader, has said that they will fully support his sister in this matter.

According to Hindustan Times, Mahival said that he learned about the incident through the media.

"I now understand that this incident occurred during the checking of Kangana's mobile and purse. Kangana had said during the farmers' protest that women were there for ₹100,” Kaur's brother said.

“After the argument, my sister must have become emotionally angry, which led to this incident," said Sher Singh Mahival.

A video of Sher Singh Mahival's comment on the incident has surfaced on social media.

"Both soldiers and farmers are important and fulfill their duties in every way. We fully support her in this matter,” Mahival was heard saying in a video.

What actually happened? To attend the NDA leaders meeting in Delhi on June 7, Kangana, the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mandi had reached the airport to catch a flight. During the security check, she was allegedly slapped by the CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur.

FIR Filed The police filed an FIR against the constable. She has also been suspended from her job. CISF has also launched a probe into the matter.

What Kangana said? The actress claimed that the constable hit her in the face and also abused her. "Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab," said Kangana in a post on X along with a video message.

What angered Kulwinder Kaur? Kulwinder Kaur, who belongs to a farmer's family, said that her mother was also among the protesting farmers. “Kangana made a statement that farmers were protesting in Delhi because they were paid ₹100 or ₹200.”

Kaur joined the CISF in 2009. Kaur's husband is also posted at Chandigarh airport.