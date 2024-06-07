Kangana Ranaut slapgate: First reaction of CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur’s brother, says ’my sister must have...’

The brother of Kulwinder Kaur, the CISF woman constable who slapped Kangana Ranaut, has reacted to the incident and said he he will support her in the matter.

Livemint
Updated08:35 PM IST
Actress-turned-politican Kangana Ranaut and CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur.
Actress-turned-politican Kangana Ranaut and CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur.

Sher Singh Mahival, the brother of Kulwinder Kaur, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) woman constable who slapped actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, has reacted to the incident.

Mahival, who is also a farmer leader, has said that they will fully support his sister in this matter.

According to Hindustan Times, Mahival said that he learned about the incident through the media.

"I now understand that this incident occurred during the checking of Kangana's mobile and purse. Kangana had said during the farmers' protest that women were there for 100,” Kaur's brother said.

“After the argument, my sister must have become emotionally angry, which led to this incident," said Sher Singh Mahival.

Also Read: Who is Kulwinder Kaur, the CISF constable who slapped Kangana Ranaut?

A video of Sher Singh Mahival's comment on the incident has surfaced on social media.

"Both soldiers and farmers are important and fulfill their duties in every way. We fully support her in this matter,” Mahival was heard saying in a video.

What actually happened?

To attend the NDA leaders meeting in Delhi on June 7, Kangana, the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mandi had reached the airport to catch a flight. During the security check, she was allegedly slapped by the CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut slap row: ‘Some give votes, some give slaps,' says Sanjay Raut after CISF constable hits Mandi MP

FIR Filed

The police filed an FIR against the constable. She has also been suspended from her job. CISF has also launched a probe into the matter.

What Kangana said?

The actress claimed that the constable hit her in the face and also abused her. "Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab," said Kangana in a post on X along with a video message.

Also Read: At NDA meet, former co-stars Kangana Ranaut and LJP leader Chirag Paswan reunite | Watch

What angered Kulwinder Kaur?

Kulwinder Kaur, who belongs to a farmer's family, said that her mother was also among the protesting farmers. “Kangana made a statement that farmers were protesting in Delhi because they were paid 100 or 200.”

Kaur joined the CISF in 2009. Kaur's husband is also posted at Chandigarh airport.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur booked; Vishal Dadlani says ‘will ensure she has…’

Morcha in Mohali

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, the leader of SKM (Non-Political) leader, said that an "Insaaf march" to Mohali, the senior superintendent of police's office, will be taken out on 9, "to demand that no injustice be done in this case with the constable, reported PTI.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaKangana Ranaut slapgate: First reaction of CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur’s brother, says ’my sister must have...’

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

283.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
9.4 (3.43%)

Tata Steel

178.95
10:26 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.95 (4.04%)

Wipro

484.45
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
23.45 (5.09%)

Indian Oil Corporation

164.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
0.45 (0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

1,402.80
10:22 AM | 7 JUN 2024
127.15 (9.97%)

Sunteck Realty

511.00
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
46.2 (9.94%)

IRB Infrastructure Developers

77.13
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.97 (9.93%)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports

152.90
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
12.85 (9.18%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,921.0063.00
    Chennai
    73,994.00136.00
    Delhi
    75,085.001,515.00
    Kolkata
    74,867.001,585.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue