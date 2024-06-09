Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt like post against CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

Kanagan Ranaut slapgate: Several Bollywood actors have come forward to support actor-turned-MP Kangana Ranaut denouncing the violence after she was slapped by a CISF constable Kulwindar Kaur.

Bollywood actors such as Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhat, Sonakshi Sinha, director Zoya Akhtar among others have shown their support to the newly elected MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.

Reacting to Kangana slap row, in an Instagram post on Sunday, journalist Faye D'souza said that violence can never be the answer, "Especially in our country that was born out of Gandhi's ideals of non-violence."

In a post, she added, "It is particularly dangerous when security personnel react violently while in uniform."

"Imagine, over the last ten years, if those of us who questioned power were assaulted at airports by constables who were in agreement with that power," the post reads.

She also said that it doesn't matter how much we disagree with views and statements made by someone, we cannot react with violence and we should not condone it.

Soon, several actors, including Hrithik, Alia, Sonakshi Sinha, Zoya Akhtar liked the D'Souza's post on social media platform.

Kangana hits out On Saturday, Kangana hit out at those justifying a salp and said "Every rapist, murderer or thief always has a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime."

She also suggested taking up yoga and meditation or else life would become a bitter and burdensome experience.

What happened On June 6, when Kangana Ranaut was headed to Delhi from Chandigarh airport after getting elected as MP from Mandi, she was slapped by the CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur during security check for he old statement on farmers during their protest.

Kulwinder Kaur, who is from a farmer's family, said that her mother was also among the protesters.