Kangana Ranaut slapped by CISF jawan at Chandigarh airport

In a statement, Kangana Ranaut claimed that she was slapped because the CISF woman personnel 'supported farmers' protest'.The constable has been suspended and an FIR has been lodged against her.

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, the recently elected Lok Sabha MP from Mandi, has been reportedly slapped by a CISF personnel at the Chandigarh Airport on Thursday.

The constable has been suspended and an FIR has been lodged against her, news agency PTI reported citing officials.

ANI, citing sources, reported that the constable-rank CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) woman officer allegedly slapped Kangana at Chandigarh Airport during a frisking argument.

Reportedly, the MP-elect was slapped at security check for pushing the security personnel after Kangana refused to put her phone in the tray during security check.

Kangana Ranaut left for Delhi at 3 pm by a Vistara flight.

After arriving in Delhi, Kangna met CISF Director General Nina Singh and other senior officials and explained the incident to them, reported India Today.

An inquiry committee comprising senior CISF officers has been set up to conduct a further investigation.

The BJP leader has issued a statement regarding the incident, saying that she is fine and detailing the events of the incident,

"I am getting a lot of phone calls, from the media as well as my well-wishers. First of all, I am safe, I am perfectly fine," she said.

Kangana said the incident happened at Chandigarh airport was during the security check, and claimed that she was slapped because the CISF personnel “supported farmers' protest".

“As soon as I came out after the security check, the lady in the second cabin, a CISF security staff came from the side, hit me on my face and started abusing me. When I asked her why she did so, she said that she supports farmers' protest," the MP-elect said.

"I am safe but I am concerned about the terrorism and extremism that is increasing in Punjab..." she added.

The Bollywood actor was elected to Lok Sabha from Mandi Constituency in Himachal Pradesh where she defeated her nearest Congress rival by over 74,000 votes.

