Kangana Ranaut slips off rock and falls into river while shooting for Emergency

Kangana Ranaut slips off rock and falls into river while shooting for Emergency2 min read . 11:25 AM IST
- Kangana Ranaut has recently said she wants to serve the people of Himachal Pradesh in any possible capacity,
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recenty shared several pictures on Instagram from her day out with her team as they went around a river and adjoining areas to search for the right location for the shoot of film Emergency.
The Queen actress wrote, "TECH- RECCE EMERGENCY November/2022". In one of the pictures Kangana fell into the river while holding a rock. The Manikarnika actress wrote, "This is what happens when you get over excited". She also called her team members “set soldiers" in another picture.
Kangana wore an olive green jacket and tights while shooting near a river. She is also seen chilling on a rock as she looks at her team members scouting for a location at a distance. Other pictures show her in a red track suit and a black cap as they look around a cottage and adjoining green areas.
Ranaut has recently said she wants to serve the people of Himachal Pradesh in any possible capacity, even if it requires her to join politics.
The actor, who hails from Manali, said it will be a matter of pride for her if she gets the opportunity to work for the betterment of the people of her home state.
"Whatever will be the situation... If the government wants my participation, then I will be very much open to all kinds of participation... It will be my honour if the people of Himachal Pradesh give me a chance to serve them. So, definitely, it will be my good luck," Kangana, 35, said.
The National Award-winning actor was speaking at the Panchayat Aajtak Himachal Pradesh event in Shimla ahead of the Assembly polls in the state on November 12. The counting will take place on December 8.
Earlier this month, Kangana had said that she has no plans to enter into politics professionally as she remains focused on her film career.
