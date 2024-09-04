Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Emergency’ to miss September 6 release

Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Emergency’ to miss Sept 6 release; HC refuses to direct Censor Board to issue certificate immediately, PTI reported.

Bombay High Court says it is unable to direct CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) to issue the certificate as it would contradict the MP High Court order.

MP court had directed CBFC to consider representations of Sikh groups who had filed petitions before it.

The court asks CBFC to take decision by September 18, next hearing on September 19.