A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated Kangana Ranaut from the Mandi constituency of Himachal Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a controversy erupted after an objectionable social media post on the Bollywood actor shared on the Instagram account of Congress leader Supriya Shrinate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reacting sharply at the national spokesperson for the Congress, the “Queen" of Bollywood said “Every woman deserves her dignity" adding that people should “refrain from using sex workers' challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur."

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Padam Shri Award winner actress posted, "Dear Supriya ji, In the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii. We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers' challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur… every woman deserves her dignity…" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the Congress leader has claimed that a parody account, misusing her name on Twitter, has posted the comments. She added the same post was shared through her Instagram and Facebook handles. She is trying to find the person who did this.

“I got to know that a parody account, misusing my name on Twitter, has posted this. Later, the same post was shared through my Instagram and Facebook handles. I am trying to find the person who did this. Additionally, I have reported this parody account to Twitter."

The post has been taken down. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Separately, BJP leaders Shehzad Poonawalla and Amit Malviya slammed Shrinate over the "disgusting comment" about Ranaut and demanded Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to take stern action against the grand old party’s national spokesperson.

"Congress's Supriya Shrinate makes an obnoxious comment on Kangana Ranaut in an Insta post. It is so disgusting that one can't help, but ask - how does Congress collect so much filth in one place? If Kharge has any say in the party, he must sack her immediately or else resign," Malviya, who is BJP IT cell head, posted on X.

Shehzad Poonawalla said that the comments made by Shrinate were despicable. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The comments by Supriya Shrinate on Kangana Team are despicable! Should be immediately sacked. Will Priyanka Gandhi speak up? Will Kharge ji sack her! Where is the "Hathras" lobby now? First they justified Sandeshkhali, then Lal Singh getting a ticket from Congress and now this," Poonawalla posted on X.

