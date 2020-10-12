As Mumbai witnessed a major power cut after a failure in the central grid of TATA Power at Kalva-Padghe powerhouse, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been on a verbal spat with the Maharashtra government off late, took a swipe at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the Queen actor wrote, “#Powercut in Mumbai, meanwhile Maharashtra government." Here’s a screenshot of Ranaut’s tweet:

A photo of stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut posing with a toy bulldozer from an episode of a podcast they shot together was shared on Twitter by Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana and Raut have been engaged in war of words since last month after the actress took a dig the Maharashtra government, comparing Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Earlier on Sunday, the actress had shared the same image of Raut and Kamra and alleged that her claims against the government for the "illegal demolition" of her Bandra office were "validated".

“Even though I faced massive harassment,financial losses, mental and emotional torture but Maharashtra Government’s incompetence and political innocence stands exposed so my struggles were all worth it, such mockery of illegal demolition of my house validates my claims about them," Kangana wrote in her tweet.

All you need to know about the Mumbai power outage today

The power outage in the Maximum City was reported at 10.05 am today morning. Power in the city was restored after almost two hours.

As the power cut disrupted electricity supply, affected business, and daily lives across Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that it will take another "45 min to 1 hour to restore the supply".

BEST, which supplies electricity in the city, has stated that the power cut was due to a grid failure at TATA plant which supplies the electricity. "The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences is regretted," said BEST.

Meanwhile, Adani Electricity also issued a statement, saying the grid disturbance was due to fault outside of AEML System. "AEML System experienced grid disturbance due to fault outside of it. Islanding of Dahanu saved the essential supplies. Rest supplies are being restored as grid inputs get available from Maharashtra System. Please bear with us as we await Maharashtra grid restoration," it said.

Power cut also disrupted train traffic on all lines, including Central, Eastern and Western. Local train services between Churchgate and Borivili were suspended. Also, traffic signals and CCTVs were also down in Mumbai.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via