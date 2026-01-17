Kangana Ranaut targets Uddhav Thackeray after BJP-led Mahayuti wins BMC polls: ‘…those who demolished my house’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has lashed out against Uddhav Thackeray after the BJP-led Mahayuti won the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

The BMC, which was earlier under the undivided Shiv Sena, had demolised Ranaut's bungalow back in 2020, and thus their defeat and her party's win is a sort of personal victory for Ranaut.

In an interview with NDTV, the actor said, "... for those who abused me, demolished my house, called me names, threatened me to leave Maharashtra, today Maharashtra has quit them."

Regarding the BJP-Sena combine's win, the Manikarkina actor told the publication, "I am absolutely thrilled with the BJP's landslide victory in the Maharashtra BMC election. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ji, and the entire BJP family of Maharashtra for this incredible saffron sweep all the way,"

"I am glad such women-haters, bullies, and nepotism mafia are being shown their right place by the janta janardan," she also said.

How have the BMC polls shaped up? The saffron party has won 89 seats in the 227-member BMC, which helped it end the Thackeray family's three-decade-old dominance in the cash-rich civic body.

Its ally, Shiv Sena, bagged 29 seats, while the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) managed 65, and MNS got 6 seats. The Congress, which fought in alliance with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), bagged 24 seats, AIMIM 8, NCP 3, Samajwadi Party 2, and NCP (SP) got just one seat in the BMC.

How was the BJP's performance in other Maharashtra civic bodies? The BJP has emerged as the single largest party in Navi Mumbai with 65 seats, Kalyan-Dombivli (50), Mira-Bhayandar (78), Nashik (72), Panvel (55), Pune (119), Pimpri-Chinchwad (84), Solapur (87), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (57), Nanded (45) and Nagpur (102).

The saffron party stunned the Pawars in the Pune polls, clinching 119 seats, with Ajit Pawar-led NCP coming in distant second with 27 and its ally NCP (SP) getting three seats, while the Congress managed 15 seats.

In the 151-member Nagpur civic body, the BJP held sway, getting 102, while the Congress bagged a mere 34.

Nashik saw the BJP bagging 72 seats, Shiv Sena 26, Shiv Sena (UBT) 15, Congress 3 and NCP 4.

The BJP's victory streak continued in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where it won 57 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 15, Congress with one, while other parties registered with the SEC, especially the AIMIM, bagged 33 seats.