Kangana Ranaut tests positive for COVID-19, says will 'destroy and demolish' the virus

Kangana Ranaut on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of her trip to Himachal Pradesh. The 34-year-old actor, whose Twitter account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of rules earlier this week, shared her diagnosis on Instagram.

"I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body," she wrote.

“I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive," Kangana said.

Terming COVID-19 a "small time flu", Ranaut said she is determined to "destroy" the virus from her body.

