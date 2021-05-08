This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Kangana Ranaut on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of her trip to Himachal Pradesh. The 34-year-old actor, whose Twitter account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of rules earlier this week, shared her diagnosis on Instagram.
"I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body," she wrote.
“I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive," Kangana said.
Terming COVID-19 a "small time flu", Ranaut said she is determined to "destroy" the virus from her body.
