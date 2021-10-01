Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow.

Ranaut is set to be the brand ambassador of the state's One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, the state government said.

Famous Actress Kangana Ranawat met @myogiadityanath Hon’ble Chief Minister UP, who presented her with an @UP_ODOP product. Kangna ji will be our Brand Ambassador for ODOP @CMOfficeUP pic.twitter.com/XUJTiStRqv — Navneet Sehgal (@navneetsehgal3) October 1, 2021

She wrapped the Moradabad schedule of her upcoming film Tejas and landed in Lucknow, she posted on Instagram. Sharing her excitement, Ranaut said that she was looking forward to meeting the UP CM.

“This morning wrapped Moradabad schedule of #Tejas and landed in Lucknow… All set to meet Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh… Shri Yogi Adityanath ji… Thank you @chettiaralbert @hairbyhaseena for helping me get ready… @rizwan.syed04 for assistance And special thanks to my Manipuri designer friend @robertnaoremstudio for this gorgeous weave (sic)," she wrote.

During the meeting, Ranaut appreciated the work of the Yogi government in UP while the CM invited her to Ayodhya to pay a visit to the holy land.

Yogi Adityanath gifted Ranaut the coun which was used at the bhumi pujan of the Ram Temple, Kangana said, sharing a video on Instagram. "This is a good omen," the actor posted announcing that she is making a film called Ayodhya.

“I thanked Uttar Pradesh government for their cooperation in our film ( Tejas) shooting and wished Honourable Chief Minister best of luck in his upcoming elections," the actor wrote on Instagram.

“I emphasised that we had a tapasavi Raja from Uttar Pradesh Shri Ram Chandra and now we have Yogi AdityaNath … May your reign continues Maharaj ji. He gifted me a coin which was used at Ram Janm Bhumi Pujan. What a memorable evening thank you Maharaj ji," she added.

One District One Product is a flagship programme of the UP government which aims to encourage the indigenous and specialised products and craft that each of the districts of the state has.

The government says that Uttar Pradesh districts produce some products like chikankari, zari zardozi, kala namak rice etc which are found nowhere.

