Kangana Ranaut's announcement as a BJP candidate for Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh sparked controversy with Congress leader Supriya Shrinate. Ranaut faced backlash for calling Urmila Matondkar a 'soft pornstar' and alleging drug culture in Bollywood.

Following Kangana Ranaut's announcement as a BJP candidate for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, a new controversy emerged involving Congress leader Supriya Shrinate and the Bollywood actress.

The post allegedly shared by Congress' social media chairperson, Supriya Shrinate, on Monday, featuring a picture of Kangana Ranaut wearing a corset top with an offensive caption, has been deleted.

However, an old video from 2020 resurfaced on social media where Kangana Ranaut is heard referring to Urmila Matondkar as a "soft porn star."

In a video, Ranaut was seen discussing the drug culture prevalent in Bollywood, asserting that 99 per cent of the industry is exposed to narcotics. This sparked a response from Urmila Matondkar, who suggested that Ranaut should also reflect on the drug trade in her home state of Himachal Pradesh. In an interview, Ranaut remarked that Matondkar wasn't known for her acting skills and compared her to a “soft porn actor."

In a post on X, Akshit, wrote, "This same Kangana Ranaut called Urmila Matondkar ji a "Soft Porn Star" on live TV! Did Kangana ever apologise to Urmila Matondkar, who is so senior and a much better actress than she could ever be? Supriya Shrinate has already explained and deleted her post!"

Now, netizens are bringing up these remarks to criticize Ranaut's stance on women's issues.

"She'll play women and victim card, she's a pro. Unfortunately Supriya gave what she was looking for since the announcement of her candidature. Now she'll projected as the "naari shakti", look at the so called host of the show looking with pride," a user wrote.

Another one wrote, “Shame on you Kangana."

At the time of writing, the post had received 4,600 likes, 204 bookmarks, and 154 comments, and had been reposted 1,800 times.

A user wrote, "Kangana, show some respect for your fellow Bollywood star..you are known for what the whole Bollywood nd world knows ..Mandi main rate bhut girgaya hain for sure."

“How can you madam take another actress name here and call her like that? Every woman should be respected and given dignity isn’t it," a user noted.

"Is she complaining that she is not getting roles anywhere," a user penned.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

