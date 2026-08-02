Kangana Ranaut wishes Gen Z ‘Happy Friendship Day’ days after ‘Generation Gutter’ remarks

Kangana Ranaut has shared a Friendship Day message for her “Gen-Z friends”, striking a conciliatory note days after her comments about young women and student protesters sparked controversy online.

Kangana Ranaut wishes Gen Z a happy friendship day In her latest Instagram Story, the actor and BJP MP recounted an interaction with two Gen Z women she met at a gym. According to Ranaut, the women spoke about growing up in a digital era shaped by social media, dating applications and artificial intelligence, while emphasising the importance of personal freedom.

She wrote, "Today in the gym I met 2 Gen-Z girls who I know, they asked me Kangana Didi we are born in digital age and yes social media, Instagram, dating apps, AI and all are a way of life for us, most of us are using them and some of us can’t live differently now, everyone wants the freedom to live their life the way they want."

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did Kangana Ranaut say to her Gen Z friends on Friendship Day? ⌵ Kangana Ranaut wished her Gen Z friends a happy Friendship Day and emphasized the importance of personal freedom and accountability, reflecting on her conversations with young women about growing up in a digital age. 2 Why did Kangana Ranaut refer to Gen Z as 'Generation Gutter'? ⌵ Kangana Ranaut's 'Generation Gutter' remark stemmed from her criticism of certain Gen Z protesters' behavior, including their language and conduct, which she deemed lacking responsibility and accountability. 3 How did people react to Kangana Ranaut's comments about Gen Z? ⌵ Kangana Ranaut's comments about Gen Z sparked significant backlash on social media, prompting debates over generational differences, freedom of expression, and the appropriateness of public dissent. 4 What does Kangana Ranaut believe about personal freedom and accountability? ⌵ Kangana Ranaut believes that while individuals are free to live their lives as they choose, this freedom must come with accountability, especially in light of violent incidents involving young people. 5 Should young people take responsibility for their actions according to Kangana Ranaut? ⌵ Yes, Kangana Ranaut argues that young people should take responsibility for their actions, as true independence and freedom are earned through accountability.

Ranaut said she responded by linking freedom with personal responsibility, while referring to cases involving violence against children. She added, "I told curious young women that yes you are free to live your life as long as you don’t throw others children off the cliff, or cut them in to many pieces. Since there are too many cases where liberal way of life and conservative way of life is clashing and too many children are getting killed for no fault of theirs and it’s a big concern for us, they agreed that freedom needs accountability. Happy friendship day to my Gen-z friends. Peace out."

When Kangana Ranaut called Gen Z 'generation gutter' The post came shortly after Ranaut drew criticism over a series of social media posts targeting Gen Z, particularly young women, in the context of student protests organised under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

In the earlier posts, Ranaut criticised the language and conduct of some protesters and questioned their approach towards public dissent. Her remarks, including her description of some young women as “Generation Gutter”, prompted a wider debate on social media over generational differences, freedom of expression and the conduct of public protests.

She wrote, “Protectors who are getting beaten and abused on the roads by common people because of their filthy and abusive reels. They must understand jab bolte ho toh sunna bhi padega, agar tum public property damage karte ho toh woh public bhi tumko damage karegi, agar tumko desh aur leadership se problem hai aur tumne publicly khoob gandi gandi gaaliyaan di toh aab unki suno jo iss desh se payaar karte hain aur iss sarkar ko vote ki power se leke aaye hain. Kyunki bolne ka haq unko bhi hai. Aab rone wali koi baat nahi. Every action has equal and opposite reaction agar abhi tak padai karke cause and effect samajh nahi aaya hai toh aab aa jayega, aur bahut achche se samjh aayega.”

She then added, "Most appalling is the behaviour of young Hindu women, who want to imitate the lives of independent career women, without earning that freedom. Women who are truly independent, they make rebellious choices, bold opinions, unconventional career moves and they take accountability for their actions. They have to cos they are on their own."

"They don't do this at the cost of their parents or families. Here is a new generation of so called westernised Indian women, I call them Generation Gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies, but they are so ugly and corrupt that they can't be home makers either. But they proudly flaunt their freedom to have drugs, drinks or endless body counts and shamelessly live off their patents earnings and constantly fight to live independent lives without actually being independent. Gentle reminder: independent life needs to be earned. If you try to live independent without accountability, you are just a distorted entity. Gutter chap," said Kangana.