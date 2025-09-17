Kangana Ranaut wishes PM Modi on 75th birthday, calls him ‘true son of Mother India…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 75th birthday today, on September 17; and wishes have been pouring in since the day began. Actor-turned-politician Kanaga Ranaut is among them. She praised Modi's leadership, called him a “true son” of the country, and shared a photo by the prime minister.

Through the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and allies have praised Modi for his hard work and as someone who “enhanced India's capability and respect globally”, while amid teetering ties with America, United States President Donald Trump was the first international leader to post his wishes.

Kangana Ranaut wishes Modi on birthday: ‘True son of mother India…’ Posting her wishes on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut wrote in Hindi, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes on the birthday of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the true son of Mother India, the most popular leader of the country, who is moving forward every day to fulfill the resolve of 'Developed India' by assimilating the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas’.”

Wishes pour in for PM Modi on birthday President Droupadi Murmu greeted Modi on his 75th birthday and praised him for instilling a culture of achieving great goals in the country. She said, “Today, the global community is also expressing its faith in your guidance. Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji. By exemplifying the pinnacle of hard work through your extraordinary leadership, you have instilled a culture of achieving great goals in the country.”

“I pray to God that you remain forever healthy and joyful, and with your unique leadership, lead the nation to new heights of progress,” the president said in a post on X in Hindi.

Among others who posted their wishes on X include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath