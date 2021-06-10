Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently revealed on social media that she hasn't paid her income tax for last year in full. Ranaut said that despite being the highest-paid actress, she has not been able to pay half her taxes to government due to not having any work. She said this is the first time she has been late with her tax payments.

"Even though I come under highest tax slab pay almost 45 per cent of my income as tax, even though I am the highest tax paying actress but because of no work haven’t paid half of my last year’s tax yet, first time in my life I am late in paying tax," she said in one of her Instagram stories.

Ranaut said that the government is charging her interest on the pending tax money, but she welcomes this move.

The 34-year-old Bollywood actress has been surrounded by controversies due to her statements on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and coronavirus pandemic.

She has been removed from Twitter over her controversial tweets and has since then moved to Indian alternative to the microblogging site Koo. Instagram also recently removed her posts which called Covid-19 "nothing but a small-time flu" when she was infected with the virus.

Her next film to hit the cinema floors will be' Thalavi', the biopic based on the life of former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's life. The film was delayed due to the second Covid wave. The firm has been directed by Vijay and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad.

She has also been working on 'Tejas', the action flick 'Dhaakad', and a biopic on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, as well as 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda'.

