Bengaluru techie suicide: Bollywood actress and Bharaitya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said that the video of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash who died by suicide is heartbreaking. However, she blamed men for most marriage cases.

Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old techie from Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide after blaming his wife and her family. His body was found hanging at his residence in the Manjunath Layout area.

A placard reading "Justice is due" was also found in his room. Subhash, who worked for a private firm in Bengaluru, left behind a 24-page death note in which he detailed alleged harassment by his wife, her relatives, and a judge based in Uttar Pradesh.

“The entire country is in shock. His video is heartbreaking… Fake feminism is condemnable. Extortion of crores of rupees was being done," said Kangana.

However, the BJP MP added that in 99 percent of marriage cases, it’s the men who are at fault. "That’s why such mistakes also happen," said Kangana.

What techie said in over 80-minute video A video explaining the circumstances under which he decided to die by suicide has now gone viral on social media.

"I feel that I should kill myself because the money I earn is making my enemies stronger. That same money will be used to destroy me, and this cycle will keep going. With the money from my taxes, this court and police system will harass me, my family, and other good people. So, the supply of value should be finished," said Subhash.

"Based on a complaint from his family, we have registered a case of abetment of suicide against his wife and her family members. All the allegations are being looked into, and we are investigating the matter," a senior police officer said. No arrests have been made yet, he added.

