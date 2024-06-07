Kangana Ranaut's ‘slap’ incident brings back focus on BJP MP-elect's post on 2020 farmers' protest |All you need to know
Actor Kangana Ranaut, just two days after being elected MP from Mandi, was allegedly slapped by a woman CISF constable at Chandigarh airport. The constable was upset with Kangana's remarks on the 2020 farmers' protest. She was later suspended, and an FIR was filed against her.
Kangana Ranaut, the newly-elected BJP MP from Himachal's Mandi, again made headlines on Thursday after a woman CISF constable allegedly slapped the actor-turned-politician during a security check at the Chandigarh airport.