‘Kangaroo court’ punishment forces couple into exile for being ‘in love’: Here's what happened

In a shocking incident, a young couple from Odisha's tribal dominated Raygada district was reportedly punished by a kangaroo court for being in love marriage, despite belonging to the same clan, reported Times of India.

The report added that the incident took place in Kanjamjodi village under Shkarpai panchayat under Kalyansinghpur police limits.

The incident came to light after it was posted on social media on Friday and went viral. The video shows that the couple were being subjected to humiliation in front village elders and community members.

The man and the woman were yoked like oxen with a wooden plough across their shoulders and forced by the kangaroo court to till a field as punishment.

The court didn't stop there. The couple—identified as Lak Saraka and Kodia Saraka—was allegedly flogged by the elders and driven out of the village. The report added that the couple's current location is unknown.

The report stated that the couple was in a relationship, though they were related as maternal aunt (locally referred to as piusi nani) and nephew.

Taking to X, a social media user wrote, “Age-old tribal custom forces couple into exile after 'kangaroo court' punishment in Rayagada.”

'Tribal customs' The state's tribal customs forbid marriage within the same clan, as relationships are considered equivalent to those between siblings or close blood relatives.

"According to our tribal tradition, people of the same clan are considered brother and sister or aunt and nephew. Marriage between them is a grave violation," TOI quoted a villager Shyamadhar Miniaka.