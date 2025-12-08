Kanika Kapoor concert scare: Fan rushes stage, grabs singer’s legs mid-performance

Kanika Kapoor was in the middle of a powerful performance when a frightening moment unfolded at the Me’Gong Festival in Meghalaya on Sunday night. A fan breached security, jumped onto the stage, and grabbed her, triggering serious safety concerns.

The incident occurred while Kanika was performing one of her songs, when a man from the crowd suddenly climbed onto the stage and clutched her legs.

What exactly happened? Kanika Kapoor was in the middle of her performance – singing the Bollywood hit – ‘Kala Chashma’ when a fan appeared on stage – grabbed the singer by her legs – in what looked like an attempt to pick her up from the stage.

A video of the incident, which quickly went viral on social media, shows security personnel quickly intervened, escorting the intruder away as the visibly shaken crowd watched in shock.

Kanika regained her composure and continued the performance without stopping.

Netizens furious The unsettling episode sparked outrage online, with several users condemning the breach and calling for stricter security at live concerts. One social media user wrote: “In India, women are not safe even on stage in front of thousands of people.”

Another Instagrammer reacted angrily, saying, “What was he trying to do—grab her, molest her, lift her? This is unacceptable. Such people should be jailed.”

This is not the first time that a singer has faced harassment on stage. A similar thing happened to American singer Akon, who was in Bengaluru last month for his India Tour.

Akon faces harassment on stage in Bengaluru A night that was expected to be full of energy and nostalgia during Akon’s Bengaluru stop on his India Tour took an unexpected turn, after a video from the concert went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Instead of the upbeat atmosphere the singer is known to deliver, footage from the show has triggered widespread criticism online. Fans positioned at the very front of the stage were seen pulling at Akon’s trousers while he performed, forcing the artist to keep adjusting them mid-song.

