Kanjhawala accident case: Accused confesses they did not stop the car because…

In a shocking turn of revelations, the Kanjhawala accident leading to murder accused have told Delhi Police that they were aware of the woman stuck to the car, but did not stop to rescue her as they were scared that they would eb charged for murder, India Today has reported.
In a shocking turn of revelations, the Kanjhawala accident leading to murder accused have told Delhi Police that they were aware of the woman stuck to the car, but did not stop to rescue her as they were scared that they would eb charged for murder, India Today has reported.
The accused have confessed to the Kanjhawala accident case investigating police that they were scared that a case of murder would be filed against them, if they stopped the car to save Anjali, India Today report states.
The accused have confessed to the Kanjhawala accident case investigating police that they were scared that a case of murder would be filed against them, if they stopped the car to save Anjali, India Today report states.
This confession by the accused to the police also falsifies their earlier statement that there was such loud music in the car, the five occupants of the Baleno never understood that Anjali was getting dragged under their car.
This confession by the accused to the police also falsifies their earlier statement that there was such loud music in the car, the five occupants of the Baleno never understood that Anjali was getting dragged under their car.
Anjali, a 20-year old woman was found naked and dead on the wee hours of 1 January, 2023 in Delhi's Kanjhawala area after she was dragged beneath a car for a jarring 12 kilometres from Delhi Sultanpuri.
Anjali, a 20-year old woman was found naked and dead on the wee hours of 1 January, 2023 in Delhi's Kanjhawala area after she was dragged beneath a car for a jarring 12 kilometres from Delhi Sultanpuri.
It has been revealed that Anjali, who was driving the scooter was not alone during the accident. Her friend Nidhi had been witness to the accident but fled the spot with minor injuries.
It has been revealed that Anjali, who was driving the scooter was not alone during the accident. Her friend Nidhi had been witness to the accident but fled the spot with minor injuries.
Anjali was the sole breadwinner of the family consisting of her mother and siblings and the Meer foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing adequate relief to her siblings.
Anjali was the sole breadwinner of the family consisting of her mother and siblings and the Meer foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing adequate relief to her siblings.
Meanwhile, it has been reported that actor Shah Rukh Khan's philanthropic NGO, Meer Foundation has donated an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali.
Meanwhile, it has been reported that actor Shah Rukh Khan's philanthropic NGO, Meer Foundation has donated an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali.
Seven accused in the case are now in the custody of Delhi Police.
Seven accused in the case are now in the custody of Delhi Police.
A Delhi court granted bail to Ankush Khanna who allegedly shielded the accused in the Kanjhawala accident case. Police had booked Ankush Khanna for the offences under sections 201(causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 212 (harbouring offender), 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.
A Delhi court granted bail to Ankush Khanna who allegedly shielded the accused in the Kanjhawala accident case. Police had booked Ankush Khanna for the offences under sections 201(causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 212 (harbouring offender), 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.
Police had earlier arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case. Later, they zeroed in on Ashutosh, who was arrested on Friday, and Ankush Khanna for allegedly shielding the accused.
Police had earlier arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case. Later, they zeroed in on Ashutosh, who was arrested on Friday, and Ankush Khanna for allegedly shielding the accused.
A total of 18 teams of Delhi Police are investigating the case.
A total of 18 teams of Delhi Police are investigating the case.
In another development, police sources said that the friend of the accident victim was earlier arrested in a drug smuggling case in Uttar Pradesh and is currently out on bail. She was arrested along with two other men on December 6, 2020, at the Agra railway station for allegedly carrying ganja on a train, they said.
In another development, police sources said that the friend of the accident victim was earlier arrested in a drug smuggling case in Uttar Pradesh and is currently out on bail. She was arrested along with two other men on December 6, 2020, at the Agra railway station for allegedly carrying ganja on a train, they said.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.