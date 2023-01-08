Kanjhawala accident case: Accused confesses they did not stop the car because…

A Delhi court granted bail to Ankush Khanna who allegedly shielded the accused in the Kanjhawala accident case. Police had booked Ankush Khanna for the offences under sections 201(causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 212 (harbouring offender), 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.