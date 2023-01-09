The five defendants detained in the Kanjhawala hit-and-run case admitted that they were aware that the woman was trapped under their grey Maruti Suzuki Baleno but continued to drive out of fear.
An officer with knowledge of the situation has claimed that it was included in the disclosure made by the accused, which served as the foundation for the addition of section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) to the case. However, the disclosure made by the defendant to the police is not admissible in court.
Anjali Kumari, the victim, and her friend Nidhi were riding a scooter back from a New Year's Eve celebration early on January 1 when they were struck by a Maruti Suzuki Baleno. While Anjali's corpse got entangled in the car's undercarriage as it dragged her for at least 14 kilometres, Nidhi slid to the side.
Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna, two additional suspects who the Delhi Police claims were involved in protecting the five offenders, have been taken into custody. While Ashutosh was detained at northwest Delhi's Budh Vihar, Ankush turned himself in at the Sultanpuri police station.
Ankush Khanna, suspected of protecting the defendants in the Kanjhawala accident case, was granted bail on January 7 by a court in New Delhi. Khanna, who turned himself in on January 6, received the relief from the Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal after noting that the accusations against him were bailable.
In his statement to the police, Khanna reportedly stated that the accused Deepak was operating the car, the judge remarked, citing the investigating officer. Amit, the accused, was found to be driving, though, according to the investigation that has been done so far.
Amit Khanna, Deepak Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal (all in their mid 20s) are the five suspects - who are now being held in police custody for four days. They have been detained for a number of offences, including reckless driving on public property and culpable homicide that does not constitute murder.
As per police, it was Ashutosh who had given the car to Amit, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj on December 31. After the incident, he tried to help them get away with the crime and gave false information to the police in a bid to mislead the probe.
