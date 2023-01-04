Kanjhawala case: ‘Anjali was killed knowingly’, friend claims. Top updates here

Kanjhawala case: Delhi Police has found a couple of CCTV footages in which the deceased woman Anjali and her friend, identified by police as Nidhi, were seen coming out of a hotel at around 1.30 am on 1 January.
A 20-year-old girl was killed when her scooty was allegedly hit by a car and dragged for 12 kilometres in the national capital on Sunday. Her body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A 20-year-old girl was killed when her scooty was allegedly hit by a car and dragged for 12 kilometres in the national capital on Sunday. Her body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala.
Delhi Police has found a couple of CCTV footages in which the deceased woman Anjali and her friend, identified by police as Nidhi, were seen coming out of a hotel at around 1.30 am on 1 January.
Delhi Police has found a couple of CCTV footages in which the deceased woman Anjali and her friend, identified by police as Nidhi, were seen coming out of a hotel at around 1.30 am on 1 January.
The victim's friend who was riding pillion on her scooty when the incident happened, also claimed that the five accused killed her deliberately as they kept driving despite knowing she was stuck under the vehicle.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The victim's friend who was riding pillion on her scooty when the incident happened, also claimed that the five accused killed her deliberately as they kept driving despite knowing she was stuck under the vehicle.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“I got scared that's why I did not tell anyone. I ran from the spot as I was scared and did not understand what to do," Anjali's friend told media persons when asked why she did not inform anyone immediately after the incident.
“I got scared that's why I did not tell anyone. I ran from the spot as I was scared and did not understand what to do," Anjali's friend told media persons when asked why she did not inform anyone immediately after the incident.
Here are top developments of Kanjhawala case:
Here are top developments of Kanjhawala case:
1) The five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections. All the five accused were sent to three-day police custody on Monday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
1) The five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections. All the five accused were sent to three-day police custody on Monday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2) Anjali's friend, who was riding pillion with her and fled after the accident, recorded her statement with police on Tuesday, even as a preliminary postmortem report of the victim indicated "no injury suggestive of sexual assault".
2) Anjali's friend, who was riding pillion with her and fled after the accident, recorded her statement with police on Tuesday, even as a preliminary postmortem report of the victim indicated "no injury suggestive of sexual assault".
3) "The brown color Baleno hit the scooter from the opposite side. She fell in front of the car and I fell on the side. They ran the car over her. There was no music playing in the car and they knew that she was under the car but they did not stop. She was yelling. They deliberately killed her," the friend told reporters on Tuesday, as quoted by PTI.
3) "The brown color Baleno hit the scooter from the opposite side. She fell in front of the car and I fell on the side. They ran the car over her. There was no music playing in the car and they knew that she was under the car but they did not stop. She was yelling. They deliberately killed her," the friend told reporters on Tuesday, as quoted by PTI.
4) Her friend also claimed that Anjali was drunk and threatened to jump off the moving two-wheeler if she was not allowed to drive her scooter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
4) Her friend also claimed that Anjali was drunk and threatened to jump off the moving two-wheeler if she was not allowed to drive her scooter.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
5) "We left the hotel at around 1.45 am. She (Anjali) wanted to ride the scooty but I said no I will ride it. After we left and were on the move, Anjali said she would jump from the two-wheeler if she was not allowed to drive. It is my scooty and I will drive it she told me," the friend further said.
5) "We left the hotel at around 1.45 am. She (Anjali) wanted to ride the scooty but I said no I will ride it. After we left and were on the move, Anjali said she would jump from the two-wheeler if she was not allowed to drive. It is my scooty and I will drive it she told me," the friend further said.
6) Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal cautioned against victim shaming and demanded a probe into the friend's claims.
6) Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal cautioned against victim shaming and demanded a probe into the friend's claims.
7) With the emergence of the eyewitness, police said that her account will be important evidence in getting the accused punished and more CCTV footage has been recovered that could help establish the sequence of events on Sunday night.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
7) With the emergence of the eyewitness, police said that her account will be important evidence in getting the accused punished and more CCTV footage has been recovered that could help establish the sequence of events on Sunday night.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
8) Doctors of the MAMC board who carried out the autopsy opined that the provisional cause of death was "shock and haemorrhage as a result of antemortem injury to the head, spine, left femur and lower limbs".
8) Doctors of the MAMC board who carried out the autopsy opined that the provisional cause of death was "shock and haemorrhage as a result of antemortem injury to the head, spine, left femur and lower limbs".
9) The mortal remains of 20-year-old Singh were cremated on Tuesday amid tight security. Scores of people carrying banners that read "Anjali ko insaaf do (Give justice to Anjali)" also joined the funeral procession.
9) The mortal remains of 20-year-old Singh were cremated on Tuesday amid tight security. Scores of people carrying banners that read "Anjali ko insaaf do (Give justice to Anjali)" also joined the funeral procession.
10) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the victim's family and assured that the government will appoint the "best lawyer" to fight the case.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
10) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the victim's family and assured that the government will appoint the "best lawyer" to fight the case.