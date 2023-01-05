Kanjhawala case: Court sends 5 accused to police custody as DCW seeks CBI probe

A Delhi court on Thursday remanded five men accused of causing the death of a woman in police custody for four days. The victim had been hit by a car and dragged for a long distance in the early hours of the New Year. The case has also taken on a political slant with the Aam Aadmi Party insisting that the police and the BJP were "planting evidences" to malign the image of the victim. Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal has called for the case to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
20-year-old Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 kilometres. Her body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala. According to her 'friend' Nidhi, Anjali was drunk and had insisted on driving the two-wheeler back from the hotel where they had rung in the New Year.
Following the incident, five men who were allegedly in the car were booked for culpable homicide. All five accused had been sent to three-day police custody on Monday. The Delhi Police said today that two more people have emerged as suspects in the horrific incident.
As the investigation continues, Maliwal on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction with the Delhi Police's actions and accused it of bias.
"Delhi Police told us they've not recovered Nidhi's phone till now. It's very important evidence. It is beyond my understanding why it is not with the police till now?" she told news agency ANI.
"Police still haven't checked all CCTV footage from the 13 km stretch or recorded 164 (CrPC) statements of all eyewitnesses, section 302 not added. The first call came at 2.22 am about a woman being entangled in a car. But the police sprung into action only when they received a call at 4.15 am about a naked body," the DCW chief added.
The police said that they have recorded the statement of eyewitness Nidhi and found no link between her and the accused. Anjali Singh's family however has accused Nidhi of lying and said she should be charged with murder. The family claimed they had never seen or heard of the 'friend' who was with Singh when she was dragged under a car.
"Nidhi's statement only went in the favour of the perpetrators. It is a false statement and it was fabricated only to shield the culprits. The family of the victim has been saying that they doubt if Nidhi was also involved in the incident. The police and the BJP were planting evidences to malign the image of the woman," alleged Aam Aadmi Party national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.
(With inputs from agencies)
