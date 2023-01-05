Kanjhawala case: Court sends 5 accused to police custody as DCW seeks CBI probe

A Delhi court on Thursday remanded five men accused of causing the death of a woman in police custody for four days. The victim had been hit by a car and dragged for a long distance in the early hours of the New Year. The case has also taken on a political slant with the Aam Aadmi Party insisting that the police and the BJP were "planting evidences" to malign the image of the victim. Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal has called for the case to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

