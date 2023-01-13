Kanjhawala row: FSL submits blood sample report, alcohol influence suspected

The blood sample report of the accused persons in the Kanjhawala case were handed over by Forensic Science Laboratory on Friday that will reveal if they were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, officials said.
The blood sample report of the accused persons in the Kanjhawala case were handed over by Forensic Science Laboratory on Friday that will reveal if they were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, officials said.
Apart from this, the FSL has also submitted the crime scene report to the police and will hand over the viscera report of the victim by Friday evening.
Apart from this, the FSL has also submitted the crime scene report to the police and will hand over the viscera report of the victim by Friday evening.
Earlier, Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year following her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in outer Delhi. In connnection with the case, seven people have been arrested.
Earlier, Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year following her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in outer Delhi. In connnection with the case, seven people have been arrested.
As per details, the FSL Rohini handed over the blood sample report of the accused, that will reveal whether the accused had consumed alcohol the night the accident took place.
As per details, the FSL Rohini handed over the blood sample report of the accused, that will reveal whether the accused had consumed alcohol the night the accident took place.
Also, the crime scene report was handed over to the police and the viscera report of the victim will be submitted by Friday evening.
Also, the crime scene report was handed over to the police and the viscera report of the victim will be submitted by Friday evening.
Initially, police arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in connection with the accident. Later, two more persons -- Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna -- were arrested for allegedly shielding the accused.
Initially, police arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in connection with the accident. Later, two more persons -- Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna -- were arrested for allegedly shielding the accused.
On Friday, Delhi police suspended 11 of its personnel who were on PCR and picket duty on the route the woman was killed.
On Friday, Delhi police suspended 11 of its personnel who were on PCR and picket duty on the route the woman was killed.
The Ministry of Home Affairs had on Thursday directed the Delhi Police to suspend all its personnel deployed on the route following a report on the accident submitted by an inquiry committee headed by Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh.
The Ministry of Home Affairs had on Thursday directed the Delhi Police to suspend all its personnel deployed on the route following a report on the accident submitted by an inquiry committee headed by Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.