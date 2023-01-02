The gruesome death of a 20 year old girl whose scooter was allegedly hit by a Baleno car on the early morning of 1 January 2023, Sunday, has rocked he nations. “We'll set an example by taking strictest action to prevent repeat of such incidents," Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora said on Monday.
The car hit the woman's scooter and dragged her body for 12 kilometres, as locals have accused that the police of trying to cover up a rape case by treating it as an accident.
Large masses gathered in front of Sultanpuri police station on Monday seeking strict action against the alleged murderers.
The alleged murder came to the fore front after a video purportedly showing the woman's body without clothes and broken legs has surfaced on social media. The footage also led to claims that the victim was raped and killed, but police said it was an accident.
Five men have been arrested in connection with the woman's death. The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car in which they were travelling on Sunday, police said.
The Delhi police had earlier said that the victim's leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged for around four kilometres. Later they corrected it and said twelve kilometres.
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police in connection with the incident.
The woman's mother Rekha Devi said, “It was not at all an accident. What sort of accident is this when there was not even a single cloth on my daughter’s body. We want a complete investigation,"
Here are the latest updates to this big story
-The Delhi Police on Sunday said that the 20 year old woman was dragged for 12 km by car in Delhi's Kanjhawla area. They have further stated that the five accused occupants of the Baleno car have been charged with culpable homicide
-The Delhi police has also stated that more charges could be imposed on the accused after the postmortem of the woman is complete. A medical board has been constituted for the autopsy of the woman. “Accused will be taken to scene of crime in Delhi's Kanjhawla, timeline to be established on basis of CCTV footage, digital evidence", police added.
-Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that he has spoken to the Lt Governor VK Saxena and has sought assurance of strictest actions against the accused who allegedly committed the ‘shameful’ and ‘rarest of rare crime’
-"My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. Have been monitoring with the Commissioner of Police, Delhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into," tweeted Delhi LG VK Saxena
-Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal also took cognisance of the matter and issued notice to the Delhi police. "The naked body of a girl was found in Delhi's Kanjhawala, it is being told that some boys in an inebriated state hit her scooty with a car and dragged her for several kilometres. This matter is very dangerous, I am issuing an appearance summons to Delhi Police. The whole truth should come out," she said in a tweet.
The incident
According to reports, a PCR call was received at Kanjhwala police station on early Sunday morning that a car was noticed with a body being dragged along with it. Another PCR call was received at 4:11 am, about the body of the girl lying on the road.
After that, the police alerted the officers deployed at pickets and a search operation for the vehicle was launched.
The body of the girl was sent to the SGM hospital, Mangolpuri, where she was declared brought dead. The body was kept further at the mortuary of the hospital.
The police said that the condition of the girl after the incident was so bad, that after being dragged on, her clothes and even the back side of her body got ripped off.
Protests erupt outside Sultanpuri Police station
Protests erupted in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri Monday a day after a car hit a woman's scooter and dragged her body for 12 kilometres with locals accusing the police of trying to cover up a rape case by treating it as an accident.
Scores of protesters gathered outside the Sultanpuri Police Station on Monday and blocked traffic demanding punishment for those responsible for the woman's death. A person, who claimed to be an eyewitness to the incident, alleged the woman's body was dragged for over one-and-half hours.
